Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa: Exclusive! This is when the new season is expected to go on – air on this date

MUMBAI : Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa was one of the most loved dance reality shows on television.

Many celebrities are contestants. They are given a choreographer to perform with. Based on the judge’s points and the audience’s votes, they stay or get eliminated.

The show has had nine successful seasons. The last one was a telecast from 2016 – to 2017, and post that, the makers decided to scrap the show owing to low TRPs.

The show was replaced by Dance Deewane, but now, the channel has decided to get the dance reality show back. The pre-production has begun, and the makers have already started to approach celebrities for the same.

Earlier, we had reported that Nikki Tamboli, Divyanka Tripathi, Mohsin Khan, Simba Nagpal, Shraddha Arya, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Asim Riaz, Umar Ria, Divya Agarwal etc have been approached to be part of the show.

( ALSO READ - Manish Paul enjoys working in both TV, film industry

TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

As per sources, the show is all set to go on – air in the month of September and soon the date will be announced.

There is a buzz doing the rounds that Farah Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol might be the judges on the show and Manish Paul might host the show.

The show is coming back after a long break and the fans are already excited for the new season and to see their favourite stars dancing away.

Are you excited for the new season?

Do let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

( ALSO READ - Whats cooking between Manish Paul and Karan Wahi? Read on to know more...