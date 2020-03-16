Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa: Exclusive! This is when the new season is expected to go on – air on this date

The new season of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa  is about to begin soon and the makers have already started to approach celebrities for the same and now the show is a excepted to go on – air on this date

 

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Fri, 06/24/2022 - 10:28
Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa

MUMBAI : Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa was one of the most loved dance reality shows on television.

Many celebrities are contestants. They are given a choreographer to perform with. Based on the judge’s points and the audience’s votes, they stay or get eliminated.

The show has had nine successful seasons. The last one was a telecast from 2016 – to 2017, and post that, the makers decided to scrap the show owing to low TRPs.

The show was replaced by Dance Deewane, but now, the channel has decided to get the dance reality show back. The pre-production has begun, and the makers have already started to approach celebrities for the same.

Earlier, we had reported that Nikki Tamboli, Divyanka Tripathi, Mohsin Khan, Simba Nagpal, Shraddha Arya, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Asim Riaz, Umar Ria,  Divya Agarwal etc have been approached to be part of the show.

( ALSO READ - Manish Paul enjoys working in both TV, film industry

TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

As per sources, the show is all set to go on – air in the month of September and soon the date will be announced.

There is a buzz doing the rounds that Farah Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol might be the judges on the show and Manish Paul might host the show.

The show is coming back after a long break and the fans are already excited for the new season and to see their favourite stars dancing away.

Are you excited for the new season?

Do let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

( ALSO READ - Whats cooking between Manish Paul and Karan Wahi? Read on to know more...

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Voot Colors Raghav Juyal Dance Plus Abhay Season 2 Dharmesh Dance India Dance Remo Reality show TellyChakkar Divyanka Tripathi Moshin Khan Erica Fernandes Sharaddha Arya Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia Ashi Singh Surbhi Jyoti Krishna Kaul Eisha Singh dace reality show Manish Paul
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Fri, 06/24/2022 - 10:28

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Kundali Bhagya: Omg! Karan kidnaps Preeta, and Rishabh gets worried about Preeta
MUMBAI: Balaji Telefilms produce Zee TV’s show Kundali Bhagya. It stars Dheeraj Dhoopar and Shraddha Arya and is one of...
OMG! What is the major discussion happening between Muskurane Ki Wajah Tum Ho cast, Checkout
MUMBAI: Colors' popular show Muskurane Ki Wajah Tum Ho airs on Colors TV and stars Tanvi Malhara and Kunal Jaisingh as...
Wow! Rupali Ganguly has beautiful collection accessories
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another fashion update from the telly world. Also read...
EXCLUSIVE! Kasamh Se actor Prithi Amin roped in for Colors' Barrister Babu 2
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television. A lot of new TV shows...
Muskurane Ki Wajah Tum Ho: Awww! Kabir to become a shield for Katha; gives this big promise to her
MUMBAI: Colors' popular show Muskurane Ki Wajah Tum Ho airs on Colors TV and stars Tanvi Malhara and Kunal Jaisingh as...
HIGHPOINT DRAMA! Bhavani and Sai get into a HEATED ARGUMENT in front of the whole family in Star Plus' Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin
MUMBAI: Star Plus' show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is all set to witness a high-voltage drama in tonight's episode....
Recent Stories
Shocking! Malaika Arora gets trolled on her recent public appearance, Netizens says did she forgot to wear her pants
Shocking! Malaika Arora gets trolled on her recent public appearance, Netizens says did she forgot to wear her pants
Latest Video