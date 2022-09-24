Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 10 : Congratulations! Amruta Khanvilkar becomes the first contestant to get full thirty marks

MUMBAI : Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa is one of television's most loved dance reality shows.

Many celebrities have been contestants on the show. They are given a choreographer to perform with and based on the judge’s points and the audience’s votes; they either continue their journey or get eliminated.

The show has had nine successful seasons. The last one was a telecast from 2016 to 2017, and post that, the makers decided to scrap the show owing to low TRPs.

Dance Deewane replaced the show but now, the channel has decided to get the dance reality show back.

The confirmed contestants of the show are Paras Kalnawat, Rubina Dilaik, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Nia Sharma, Niti Taylor, Amruta Khanvilkar, Faisu, and Shilpa Shinde, among others.

The show went on – air on 3rd September and has received a positive response from the audience.

The show is judged by Karan Johar, Nora Fatehi and Madhuri Dixit while Maniesh Paul is the host of the show.

As we have reported earlier, the upcoming episode of the show would be of Bollywood theme where the contestant would be giving their tribute to popular Bollywood actors.

Amruta Khanvilkar who is one of the contestants on the show would be giving her tribute to Madhuri Dixit where she would be performing the song Dola Re Dola from her movie “Devdas”

The actress recently shared a photo of her performance and she unknowingly revealed that she became the first contestant to get full 30 / 30 marks in her performance.

Well, there is no doubt that Amruta has been performing very well on the show and has always been getting positive and good comments from the judges and votes from the audience

The judges and the fans are having a lot of expectations from the actress and soon she will be giving a rocking performance.

