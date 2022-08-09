Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 10: Congratulations! Gashmeer Mahajani wins the first 'Golden Chair', stands safe from next week’s elimination

MUMBAI: Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa is one of television's most loved dance reality shows.

Many celebrities have been contestants on the show. They are given a choreographer to perform with and based on the judge’s points and the audience’s votes; they continue their journey or get eliminated.

The show has had nine successful seasons. The last one was a telecast from 2016 to 2017, and post that, the makers decided to scrap the show owing to low TRPs.

Dance Deewane replaced the show but now, the channel has decided to get the dance reality show back.

The confirmed contestants of the show are Paras Kalnawat, Rubina Dilaik, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Nia Sharma, Niti Taylor, Amruta Khanvilkar, Faisu, Shilpa Shinde, among others.

The show went on – air on 3rd September and has received a positive response from the audience.

The show is judged by Karan Johar, Nora Fatehi, Madhuri Dixit and Maniesh Paul is the host of the show.

Gashmeer Mahajani is one of the contestants of the show and in his first performance only he impressed the judges and the audiences. 

(ALSO READ - Kya Baat Hai! Gashmeer Mahajani breaks his silence on taking part in Bigg Boss 16)

He was graced by good, positive comments from the judges and his act was termed the hottest performance on the show.

Now, in the upcoming episode, once again the actor performed very well and this time, he received a standing ovation.

A new segment has been introduced in the show where when the contestants who perform are liable win the 'golden chair', and if a contestant would win it, they would be safe from next week’s elimination.

Gashmeer Mahajani has won the golden chair in the upcoming episode and he is safe from next week's elimination.

Well, there is no doubt that Gashmeer is one of the strongest contestants of the show and he has all the potential to be the winner.

What are your views of Gashmeer as a contestant on the show?

Do let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates from television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar

(ALSO READ: Kya Baat Hai! Gashmeer Mahajani breaks his silence on taking part in Bigg Boss 16

