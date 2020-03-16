Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 10: Exclusive! After Khatron Ke Khiladi, Jannat Zubair to participate in the upcoming season?

The new season of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa is about to begin soon and the makers have already started to approach celebrities for the same. The new name to join the list of probable contestants is Jannat Zubair.

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Wed, 07/20/2022 - 11:59
MUMBAI: Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa is one of television's most loved dance reality shows.

Many celebrities have been contestants on the show. They are given a choreographer to perform with and based on the judge’s points and the audience’s votes, they continue their journey or get eliminated.

The show has had nine successful seasons. The last one was a telecast from 2016 to 2017, and post that, the makers decided to scrap the show owing to low TRPs.

Dance Deewane replaced the show but now, the channel has decided to get the dance reality show back. The pre-production has begun, and the makers have already started to approach celebrities for the same.

Earlier, we had reported that Nikki Tamboli, Divyanka Tripathi, Mohsin Khan, Simba Nagpal, Shraddha Arya, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Asim Riaz, Umar Riaz, Ayesha Singh, Divya Agarwal, etc have been approached to be part of the show.

As per sources, Jannat Zubair has been approached for the show and talks are on between her and the makers of the show.

Jannat was last seen in the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi where she aced all the stunts and faced her fear. Rumours have it that she is one of the finalists of the show.

The show is coming back after a long break and the fans are already excited about the new season and to see their favourite stars dancing away.

Are you excited about Jannat in the upcoming season?

Do let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates from television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

