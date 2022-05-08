Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 10: Exclusive! Bigg Boss Season 14 contestant Rahul Vaidya confirmed as a participant of the show

MUMBAI : Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa is one of television's most loved dance reality shows.

Many celebrities have been contestants on the show. They are given a choreographer to perform with and based on the judge’s points and the audience’s votes; they continue their journey or get eliminated.

The show has had nine successful seasons. The last one was a telecast from 2016 to 2017, and post that, the makers decided to scrap the show owing to low TRPs.

Dance Deewane replaced the show but now, the channel has decided to get the dance reality show back. The pre-production has begun, and the makers have already started to approach celebrities for the same.

Earlier, we had reported that Nikki Tamboli, Divyanka Tripathi, Mohsin Khan, Simba Nagpal, Shraddha Arya, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Asim Riaz, Umar Riaz, Ayesha Singh, Divya Agarwal, etc., have been approached to be part of the show.

TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

( Also Read - Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 10: Exclusive! Hina Khan approached to be part of the show?

As per sources, Boss Season 14 contestants Rahul Vaidya will be participating in the show and he is one of the confirmed contestants of the reality show.

This would be Rahul’s 4th Reality show post-Indian Idol, Khatron Ke Khiladi and Bigg Boss.

The fans are excited to see him on the show with a completely new avatar and this will be the first time that the audience would see his dancing skills.

The show is all set to go on air on the 26th of September the show will be judged by Madhuri Dixit, Karan Johar and Nora Fathei and the show will be hosted by Manish Paul.

Are you excited to see Rahul has a contestant on the show?

Do let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates on television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

( Also Read - Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 10: Exclusive! Ali Asgar, Tony Kakkar, and Sumit Vyas to participate in the upcoming season.