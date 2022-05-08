Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 10: Exclusive! Bigg Boss Season 14 contestant Rahul Vaidya confirmed as a participant of the show

The new season of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa is about to begin soon and the makers have already started to approach celebrities for the same one of the confirmed contestants is Rahul Vaidya

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Fri, 08/05/2022 - 19:28
Rahul Vaidya

MUMBAI : Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa is one of television's most loved dance reality shows.

Many celebrities have been contestants on the show. They are given a choreographer to perform with and based on the judge’s points and the audience’s votes; they continue their journey or get eliminated.

The show has had nine successful seasons. The last one was a telecast from 2016 to 2017, and post that, the makers decided to scrap the show owing to low TRPs.

Dance Deewane replaced the show but now, the channel has decided to get the dance reality show back. The pre-production has begun, and the makers have already started to approach celebrities for the same.

Earlier, we had reported that Nikki Tamboli, Divyanka Tripathi, Mohsin Khan, Simba Nagpal, Shraddha Arya, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Asim Riaz, Umar Riaz, Ayesha Singh, Divya Agarwal, etc., have been approached to be part of the show.

TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

( Also Read - Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 10: Exclusive! Hina Khan approached to be part of the show?

As per sources, Boss Season 14 contestants Rahul Vaidya will be participating in the show and he is one of the confirmed contestants of the reality show.

This would be Rahul’s 4th Reality show post-Indian Idol, Khatron Ke Khiladi and Bigg Boss.

The fans are excited to see him on the show with a completely new avatar and this will be the first time that the audience would see his dancing skills.

The show is all set to go on air on the 26th of September the show will be judged by Madhuri Dixit, Karan Johar and Nora Fathei and the show will be hosted by Manish Paul.

Are you excited to see Rahul has a contestant on the show?

Do let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates on television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

( Also Read - Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 10: Exclusive! Ali Asgar, Tony Kakkar, and Sumit Vyas to participate in the upcoming season.

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Voot Colors Raghav Juyal Dance Plus Abhay Season 2 Dharmesh Dance India Dance Remo Reality show TellyChakkar Divyanka Tripathi Moshin Khan Erica Fernandes Sharaddha Arya Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia Ashi Singh Surbhi Jyoti Krishna Kaul Eisha Singh dace reality show Manish Paul Shivangi Joshi Krystle D'Souza
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Fri, 08/05/2022 - 19:28

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
#MaAn Goals: Anupamaa and Anuj's ROMANTIC DANCE is sure to leave you lovestruck
MUMBAI : Two years and Anupamaa hasn't left the top shelf of the TRP ratings, the performances are indeed breathtaking...
OMG! Harnaaz Sandhu trolled as she backed out from Upasana Singh’s film; netizens call her ‘arrogant’
MUMBAI: It seems things are not fine between senior actress Upasana Singh and Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu! Harnaaz...
Meet Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet: Realization! Meet Ahlawat makes Deep aware of his mistake, Deep unable to stand against his mother
MUMBAI : In a very short period of time, Meet: Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet, a Zee TV show, has become a fan favourite. Ashi...
COUPLE GOALS! Aishwarya and Neil celebrated his birthday at this special place from Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin sets
MUMBAI : Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well. The...
OMG! Rajiv Adatia leaves the contestants and host Rohit Shetty in splits for this reason
MUMBAI : Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and has had a successful run of eleven...
Wow! Check out Kajol’s first ever muhurat shot for her debut movie; in which Saif Ali Khan was replaced for his unprofessional behaviour
MUMBAI : Kajol is a mega superstar in the Bollywood industry and she is padma shri winner. The actress has also won...
Recent Stories
OMG! Harnaaz Sandhu trolled as she backed out from Upasana Singh’s film; netizens call her ‘arrogant’
OMG! Harnaaz Sandhu trolled as she backed out from Upasana Singh’s film; netizens call her ‘arrogant’
Latest Video