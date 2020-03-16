Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 10: Exclusive! Divyanka Tripathi and Mohsin Khan to participate in the show?

MUMBAI: Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa was one of the most loved dance reality shows on television.

Where many celebrities are contestants and they are given a choreographer where they perform and on the basis of the judge’s points and audience’s votes they get eliminated from the show.

The show has nine successful seasons, the last one was telecasted in the year 2016 – 2017 and post that the makers of the show decided to scrap the show as the show didn’t get any interesting TRPs.

The show was replaced by Dance Deewane but now the channel has decided to get back the dance reality show and the pre – production has begun and the makers have already started to approach celebrities for the same.

Earlier we had reported that Nikki Tamboli and Divya Agarwal have been approached to be part of the show and there could be a possibility that they would be part of the show.

Tellychakkar has always been in the forefront in bringing you the exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

(ALSO READ - Exclusive! Ace choreographer Raghav Juyal to participate in the upcoming season of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa)

As per sources, Divyanka Tripathi and Mohsin Khan have been approached to be part of a dance reality show though there is no confirmation on the same.

Prior to this Divyanka has been part of reality shows like Nach Baliye where she emerged as the winner of the show along with her husband Vivek Dahiya on the other hand, this would be Mohsin Khan first reality show.

Well, the show is expected to go on air around August 1st week and many actors have been approached for the show.

Do you want to see Divyanka and Mohsin taking part in the show?

Let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates on television, digital, and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

(ALSO READ - Kya Baat Hai! Divya Agarwal to be a part of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa?)