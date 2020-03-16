Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 10: Exclusive! Ek Duje Ke Vaaste actor Namik Paul to participate in the show?

MUMBAI : Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa is one of television's most loved dance reality shows.

Many celebrities have been contestants on the show. They are given a choreographer to perform with and based on the judge’s points and the audience’s votes; they continue their journey or get eliminated.

The show has had nine successful seasons. The last one was a telecast from 2016 to 2017, and post that, the makers decided to scrap the show owing to low TRPs.

Dance Deewane replaced the show but now, the channel has decided to get the dance reality show back. The pre-production has begun, and the makers have already started to approach celebrities for the same.

Earlier, we had reported that Nikki Tamboli, Divyanka Tripathi, Mohsin Khan, Simba Nagpal, Shraddha Arya, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Asim Riaz, Umar Riaz, Ayesha Singh, Divya Agarwal, etc. have been approached to be part of the show.

As per sources, Ek Duje Ke Vaaste actor Namik Paul has been approached for the show and if everything goes well then he might come on board for the show, though, there is no confirmation on the same.

If things work out then this show would be his first reality show. The actor is a good dancer and we have seen this in some of the dance videos that he has shared on social media.

The show is all set to go on air from the 26th of September 2022 and the show might replace Khatron Ke Khiladi.

Karan Johar, Nora Fatheti and Madhuri Dixit will be judges on the show.

