Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 10: Exclusive! Ek Duje Ke Vaaste actor Namik Paul to participate in the show?

The new season of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa is about to begin soon and the makers have already started to approach celebrities for the same. The new name to join the list of probable contestants is Ek Duje Ke Vaaste actor Namik Paul.

Namik Paul

MUMBAI : Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa is one of television's most loved dance reality shows.

Many celebrities have been contestants on the show. They are given a choreographer to perform with and based on the judge’s points and the audience’s votes; they continue their journey or get eliminated.

The show has had nine successful seasons. The last one was a telecast from 2016 to 2017, and post that, the makers decided to scrap the show owing to low TRPs.

Dance Deewane replaced the show but now, the channel has decided to get the dance reality show back. The pre-production has begun, and the makers have already started to approach celebrities for the same.

( Also Read - Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 10: Exclusive! Hina Khan approached to be part of the show?

Earlier, we had reported that Nikki Tamboli, Divyanka Tripathi, Mohsin Khan, Simba Nagpal, Shraddha Arya, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Asim Riaz, Umar Riaz, Ayesha Singh, Divya Agarwal, etc. have been approached to be part of the show.

TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

As per sources, Ek Duje Ke Vaaste actor Namik Paul has been approached for the show and if everything goes well then he might come on board for the show, though, there is no confirmation on the same.

If things work out then this show would be his first reality show. The actor is a good dancer and we have seen this in some of the dance videos that he has shared on social media.

The show is all set to go on air from the 26th of September 2022 and the show might replace Khatron Ke Khiladi.

Karan Johar, Nora Fatheti and Madhuri Dixit will be judges on the show.

Are you excited to see Namik on the show?

Do let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates on television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

( Also Read - Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 10: Exclusive! Ali Asgar, Tony Kakkar, and Sumit Vyas to participate in the upcoming season.

