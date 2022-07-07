Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 10: Exclusive! Imlie actor Gashmeer Mahajani to participate in the upcoming season

The new season of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa is about to begin soon and the makers have already started to approach celebrities for the same. The latest name to join the list is Gashmeer Mahajani

 

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Thu, 07/07/2022 - 21:47
MUMBAI: Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa is one of television's most loved dance reality shows.

Many celebrities have been contestants on the show. They are given a choreographer to perform with and based on the judge’s points and the audience’s votes, they continue their journey or get eliminated.

The show has had nine successful seasons. The last one was a telecast from 2016 to 2017, and post that, the makers decided to scrap the show owing to low TRPs.

The show was replaced by Dance Deewane but now, the channel has decided to get the dance reality show back. The pre-production has begun, and the makers have already started to approach celebrities for the same.

Earlier, we had reported that Nikki Tamboli, Divyanka Tripathi, Mohsin Khan, Simba Nagpal, Shraddha Arya, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Asim Riaz, Umar Riaz, Divya Agarwal, etc have been approached to be part of the show.

TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

As per sources, Imlie actor Gashmeer Mahajani has been approached for the show and talks are on between the makers and the actor. If things work out then Gashmeer will come on board and this would be his first reality show.

As we had reported earlier, the show will be going on-air in the month of September and soon the date will be announced.

Karan Johar, Nora Fatehi, and Madhuri Dixit will be judging the upcoming season.

The show is coming back after a long break and the fans are already excited about the new season and to see their favourite stars dancing away.

Do you want to see Gashmeer as a contestant on the show?

Do let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

