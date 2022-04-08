Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 10 : Exclusive! Krystle D'Souza to participate in the show

The new season of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa is about to begin soon and the makers have already started to approach celebrities for the same. The new name to join the list of probable contestants is Krystle D'Souza

MUMBAI: Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa is one of television's most loved dance reality shows.

Many celebrities have been contestants on the show. They are given a choreographer to perform with and based on the judge’s points and the audience’s votes; they continue their journey or get eliminated.

The show has had nine successful seasons. The last one was a telecast from 2016 to 2017, and post that, the makers decided to scrap the show owing to low TRPs.

Dance Deewane replaced the show but now, the channel has decided to get the dance reality show back. The pre-production has begun, and the makers have already started to approach celebrities for the same.

Earlier, we had reported that Nikki Tamboli, Divyanka Tripathi, Mohsin Khan, Simba Nagpal, Shraddha Arya, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Asim Riaz, Umar Riaz, Ayesha Singh, Divya Agarwal, etc., have been approached to be part of the show.

As per sources, Krystle D'Souza has been approached for the show and the talks are on between her and the makers of the show, though there is no confirmation on the same.

If things work out then this would be her first reality show and the fans would be excited to watch her on the show.

Well, there is no doubt that Krystle D'Souza is a good dancer and she would be a good contestant for the show.

Would you want to see Krystle as a contestant on the show?

Do let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates on television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

