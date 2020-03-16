Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 10: Exclusive! Kundali Bhagya actor Dheeraj Dhoopar roped in for the show

MUMBAI: Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa is one of television's most loved dance reality shows.

Many celebrities have been contestants on the show. They are given a choreographer to perform with and based on the judge’s points and the audience’s votes; they continue their journey or get eliminated.

The show has had nine successful seasons. The last one was a telecast from 2016 to 2017, and post that, the makers decided to scrap the show owing to low TRPs.

Dance Deewane replaced the show but now, the channel has decided to get the dance reality show back. The pre-production has begun, and the makers have already started to approach celebrities for the same.

Earlier, we had reported that Nikki Tamboli, Divyanka Tripathi, Mohsin Khan, Simba Nagpal, Shraddha Arya, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Asim Riaz, Umar Riaz, Ayesha Singh, Divya Agarwal, etc have been approached to be part of the show.

As per sources, Dheeraj Dhoopar has been approached for the show and the makers are in talk with him for the show he is almost confirmed as the contestant of the show.

Recently Dheeraj was in the news as he had quit Kundali Bhagya and he would soon see in a new show titled “Sherdil Shergil” where he would be paired opposite Surbhi Chandna.

If things would work then this would be his first reality show and the fans are excited to watch him on the show.

The show will be judged by Karan Johar, Madhuri Dixit and Nora Fathei.

The show is all set to go on air from the 26th of September 2022 and the show might replace Khatron Ke Khiladi.

