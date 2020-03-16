Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 10 : Exclusive! “My biggest challenge on the show is that I have come here without any experience as compared to others,” says Paras Kalnawat as he opens up on the challenges and journey on Jhalak

MUMBAI :Paras Kalnawat is a popular and well-known actor on television and he is best known for his role of Samar in Anupamaa which made him a household name.

But recently, he had a fallout with the makers of the show. He exited the show and now will be seen in the reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 10 which will go on air soon.



The actor has a massive fan following and the fans bestow a lot of love and support on the actor.

Tellychakkar got in touch with the actor and asked him about the challenges he would be facing and which contestant he would like to swap and perform with.



You are going to start a new journey through Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10, what kind of expectations should the fans have from the show?

It’s a new journey for me. Everything is so new to me, this is my first reality show and I haven’t done this or a dance reality show before so the audience would get to see a new side of me. They have seen me as an actor and now would get to see the real me. The audience thinks I am like the same person as my character and used to wonder how I am so sweet, but that’s the way I am in real life too.



I have old school thoughts, quite boring and somewhere I have been left behind. I am very introverted by nature and maybe through this show, I would become an extrovert and I would also become a cook through this journey.



What are the challenges you have faced during the reality show?



Everything is new on this journey; the toughest part of being on the show is I lack experience. I am the youngest contestant on the show when compared to the elders. All the adults over here come with a huge experience which I don’t have as they have been working for almost 10 – 15 years and I have just begun my journey in this industry.



Plus, some have already been on reality shows or their family or friends have been so they have an idea of how they work. They have seen it all and I have no idea so that would be the biggest challenge.



Which contestant would you like to swap and perform in the show?



I have to see where I would fit as a dancer and with whom, as I am not that great a dancer, but if given a chance, I would like to perform with Amruta Khanvilkar as she is a fabulous dancer. But everyone is so talented and would love to perform with anyone as it would be a pleasure to share the stage with all.



Well, there is no doubt that Paras is a good dancer and the fans will be getting to see a new side of him.

