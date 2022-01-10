Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 10 : Exclusive! Nishant Bhat to enter the show as a wild card contestant?

MUMBAI :

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa is one of television's most loved dance reality shows.

Many celebrities have been contestants on the show. They are given a choreographer to perform with and based on the judge’s points and the audience’s votes; they continue their journey or get eliminated.

The show has had nine successful seasons. The last one was a telecast from 2016 to 2017, and post that, the makers decided to scrap the show owing to low TRPs.

Dance Deewane replaced the show but now, the channel has decided to get the dance reality show back.

The confirmed contestants of the show are Paras Kalnawat, Rubina Dilaik, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Nia Sharma, Niti Taylor, Amruta Khanvilkar, Faisu, and Shilpa Shinde, among others.

The show went on – air on 3rd September and has received a positive response from the audience.

The show is judged by Karan Johar, Nora Fatehi and Madhuri Dixit while Maniesh Paul is the host of the show.

As per sources, Nishant Bhat has been offered the show where he would be entering the show as a wild card contestant.



Earlier, Nishant has been on the show as a choreographer of the celebrities who used to perform on the show and now he would be participating as a contestant on the show, though there is no confirmation on the same.



But the fans are excited to see him back on the dancing platform post his stint in Khatron Ke Khiladi.



Are you excited to see Nishant as a contestant on the show?



Do let us know in the comments below.



