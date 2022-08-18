Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 10 : Exclusive! Not Bigg Boss but Faisal Shaikh is a confirmed contestant for the upcoming season

The new season of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa is about to begin soon and the makers have already started to approach celebrities for the same. The new name to join the list of probable contestants is Faisal Shaikh

 

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Thu, 08/18/2022 - 12:37
MUMBAI:Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa is one of television's most loved dance reality shows.

Many celebrities have been contestants on the show. They are given a choreographer to perform with and based on the judge’s points and the audience’s votes; they continue their journey or get eliminated.

The show has had nine successful seasons. The last one was a telecast from 2016 to 2017, and post that, the makers decided to scrap the show owing to low TRPs.

Dance Deewane replaced the show but now, the channel has decided to get the dance reality show back. The pre-production has begun, and the makers have already started to approach celebrities for the same.

Earlier, we had reported that Nikki Tamboli, Divyanka Tripathi, Mohsin Khan, Simba Nagpal, Shraddha Arya, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Asim Riaz, Umar Riaz, Ayesha Singh, Divya Agarwal, etc., have been approached to be part of the show.

TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

As per sources, Faisal Shaikh is the confirmed contestant of the show and he would be showing his dancing skills on the show.

Currently, he is seen in the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi where he is acing all the stunts and his facing his fears.

Faisal was supposed to be finalized for Bigg Boss but now he would be seen in the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 10.

Well, there is no doubt that Faisal is a very good dancer and he is very apt for the show.

Are you excited to see Faisal Shaikh in the show?

Do let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

