Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 10: Exclusive! Rubina Dilaik gets paired with Sanam Johar Paras Kalnawat introduces his choreographer with a twist

The new season of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa will be starting soon and here we bring you the celebrities who are paired with famous choreographers.

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Tue, 08/16/2022 - 19:26
Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 10: Exclusive! Rubina Dilaik gets paired with Sanam Johar Paras Kalnawat introduces his choreographer

MUMBAI: Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa is one of television's most loved dance reality shows.

Many celebrities have been contestants on the show. They are given a choreographer to perform with and based on the judge’s points and the audience’s votes; they continue their journey or get eliminated.

The show has had nine successful seasons. The last one was a telecast from 2016 to 2017, and post that, the makers decided to scrap the show owing to low TRPs.

Dance Deewane replaced the show but now, the channel has decided to get the dance reality show back. The pre-production has begun, and the makers have already started to approach celebrities for the same.

Earlier, the confirmed contestants of the show are Paras Kalnawat, Rubina Dilaik, Niki Tamboli, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Nia Sharma, Niti Taylor, and Yuvraj Singh,  Shilpa Shinde etc.

As per sources, Rubina will be paired with the famous choreographer Sanam Johar whereas Paras shared a photo along with his choreographer and told the audience to guess who she was.

Many of the fans have commented that Paras’ choreographer is Vartika Jha though there is no confirmation on the same.

Nia Sharma will be paired with famous choreographer Tarun Raj and she will be shaking a leg with him on the show.

Well, there is no doubt that the audience is excited to watch the upcoming season and it's coming after a long break.

The show will be hosted by Manish Paul and Karan Johar, and Nora Fatehi and Madhuri Dixit will judge the show.

Latest Video