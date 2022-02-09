Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 10: Exclusive! Tejas Verma to participate in the show

The new season of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season is all set to begin tomorrow and now there is news doing the round Tejas Verma has been roped in for the show

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Fri, 09/02/2022 - 18:11
MUMBAI: Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa is one of television's most loved dance reality shows.

Many celebrities have been contestants on the show. They are given a choreographer to perform with and based on the judge’s points and the audience’s votes; they continue their journey or get eliminated.

The show has had nine successful seasons. The last one was a telecast from 2016 to 2017, and post that, the makers decided to scrap the show owing to low TRPs.

Dance Deewane replaced the show but now, the channel has decided to get the dance reality show back. The pre-production has begun, and the makers have already started to approach celebrities for the same.

The confirmed contestants of the show are Paras Kalnawat, Rubina Dilaik, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Nia Sharma, Niti Taylor, Amruta Khanvilkar, Faisu, Shilpa Shinde, etc

The show is all set to go on air from the 3rd of September and the contestants have shot for the first episode.

Tellychakkar has always been at the forefront in bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

As per sources, Super Star Singer finalist Tejas Verma will be participating in the show where he will be showcasing his dance talent once again.

The show is all set to begin on the third of September and Manish Paul will be hosting the show.

Madhuri Dixit,  Nora Fatehi and Karan Johar will be judging the show and the contestants have already shot for the first episode.

Are you excited for the new season of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 10?

Do let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

