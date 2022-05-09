Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 10 : Exclusive! “The fans will get to see a new side to me since until now they have known me by character and it’s high time that on streets I should be called Paras Kalnawat” - Paras Kalnawat

MUMBAI: Paras Kalnawat is a popular and well-known actor on television and he is best known for his role of Samar in Anupamaa which made him a household name.

But recently, he had a fallout with the makers of the show. He exited the show and now will be seen in the reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 10 which will go on air soon.

The actor has a massive fan following and the fans bestow a lot of love and support on the actor.

Tellychakkar got in touch with the actor and asked him which category he put himself in when it comes to dancing and what is the one thing the fans would know about him in this reality show.

In which category would you put yourself as a dancer?

I am an 'Okay' dancer, but not that great. My decision to leave the show and come on a dance reality show was because I wanted to show a new side of me to my fans and audience. Like in the beginning, I really thought I was a bad actor and then with time, I got better. I see myself growing and from an Okay dancer, I want to improve and become a great dancer. Hence, the decision was easy as this is the right time for my growth.

What is the one thing that the fans would get to know about you on this reality show?

The fans have seen me as a character ( Samar), and from this new journey, they will get to see 'Paras'. Even now, when I walk down the streets, people recognize me as Samar and not as Paras, so it’s high time I change that. They will get to see a different side of me as they are very different shades inside me. You will see in the first episode, I wrote a shayari for Madhuri Dixit and the fans don’t know that side to me. Now, begins my new journey!

What is the one thing you wouldn’t show your fans from the sets of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 10?



I wouldn’t show my sweaty shirts as they smell the moment I would finish rehearsing and remove my shirt as it would be completely soaked and sweaty and the second thing I wouldn’t show, would be the way I used to fall on the floor after rehearsing as it was so tiring!

Well, there is no doubt that Paras aims to be a good dancer and the fans will be getting to see a new side of him.

