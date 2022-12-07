Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 10: Exclusive! The new season of the show to premiere on this date

The new season of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa is about to begin soon and the makers have already started to approach celebrities for the same. The show is all set to go on air on this date.

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 10: Exclusive! The new season of the show to premiere on this date

MUMBAI: Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa is one of television's most loved dance reality shows.

Many celebrities have been contestants on the show. They are given a choreographer to perform with and based on the judge’s points and the audience’s votes, they continue their journey or get eliminated.

The show has had nine successful seasons. The last one was a telecast from 2016 to 2017, and post that, the makers decided to scrap the show owing to low TRPs.

Dance Deewane replaced the show but now, the channel has decided to get the dance reality show back. The pre-production has begun, and the makers have already started to approach celebrities for the same.

Earlier, we had reported that Nikki Tamboli, Divyanka Tripathi, Mohsin Khan, Simba Nagpal, Shraddha Arya, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Asim Riaz, Umar Riaz, Ayesha Singh, Divya Agarwal, etc have been approached to be part of the show.

TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

As per sources, the show is all set to begin on the 27th of September 2022. It will air during the weekend and the timings of the show will be announced soon.  

Many celebrities have already agreed to be part of the show and the fans are excited to see them on the show.

As we had reported earlier, Karan Johar, Nora Fatehi, and Madhuri Dixit will be judging the upcoming season.

The show is coming back after a long break and the fans are already excited about the new season and to see their favourite stars dancing away.

