Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 10: Exclusive! Uorfi Javed is not participating in the show, is Paras Kalnawat the reason?

MUMBAI : Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa is one of television's most loved dance reality shows.

Many celebrities have been contestants on the show. They are given a choreographer to perform with and based on the judge’s points and the audience’s votes; they continue their journey or get eliminated.

The show has had nine successful seasons. The last one was a telecast from 2016 to 2017, and post that, the makers decided to scrap the show owing to low TRPs.

Dance Deewane replaced the show but now, the channel has decided to get the dance reality show back. The pre-production has begun, and the makers have already started to approach celebrities for the same.

The confirmed contestants of the show are Paras Kalnawat, Rubina Dilaik, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Nia Sharma, Niti Taylor, Yuvraj Singh, Shilpa Shinde, etc.

Reports were doing the rounds that Uorfi Javed might be participating in the show but the news is not true.

As per sources, the actress is not participating in the show and the reason could be Paras Kalnawat, though there is no confirmation on the same.

As we all know that Uorfi and Paras were in a relationship and the two didn’t break up on good terms hence there is some kind of bitterness between each other.

While interacting with the media, Uorfi had said that Paras was a close chapter and she wouldn’t like to speak or be associated with him anymore.

Clearly, the actress said that she wouldn’t work with him and hence there is no possibility that she would be doing the show until she changes her mind.

Well, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 10 is all set to begin on the second of September 2022 and Paras has already shot for the show.

The show will be hosted by Manish Paul, and Karan Johar, Nora Fatehi, and Madhuri Dixit will be the judges.

