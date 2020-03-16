Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 10: Kya Baat Hai! Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan actress Niti Taylor gets paired with this ace choreographer

The new season is all set to premiere on the 3rd of September and the shoot has begun where all the contestants have started to prepare for the show and now we bring you an update on Niti Taylor’s choreographer.

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Tue, 08/23/2022 - 17:28
Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Seaosn 10 : Kya Baat Hai! Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan actress Niti Taylor gets paired with this ace choreographer

MUMBAI :Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa is one of television's most loved dance reality shows.

Many celebrities have been contestants on the show. They are given a choreographer to perform with and based on the judge’s points and the audience’s votes; they continue their journey or get eliminated.

The show has had nine successful seasons. The last one was a telecast from 2016 to 2017, and post that, the makers decided to scrap the show owing to low TRPs.

Dance Deewane replaced the show but now, the channel has decided to get the dance reality show back. The pre-production has begun, and the makers have already started to approach celebrities for the same.

The confirmed contestants of the show are Paras Kalnawat, Rubina Dilaik, Niki Tamboli, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Nia Sharma, Niti Taylor, Yuvraj Singh, Shilpa Shinde, etc.

TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

Also Read -  Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 10: Exclusive! Bigg Boss 14 fame Rahul Vaidya becomes the confirmed contestant of the show

As per sources, Akash Thapa will be Niti’s choreographer. He has been part of reality shows like Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa and Dance India Dance.

He is a very good choreographer and with Niti being a good dancer the two will create magic on the dancing floor.

Well, there is no doubt that the audience is excited to watch the upcoming season and it's returning after a long break.

The show will be hosted by Manish Paul, and Karan Johar, Nora Fatehi, and Madhuri Dixit will be the judges.

For more news and updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ - Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10: WOW! Karan Johar and Madhuri Dixit begin shoot for the show

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Voot Colors Raghav Juyal Dance Plus Abhay Season 2 Dharmesh Dance India Dance Remo Reality show TellyChakkar Divyanka Tripathi Moshin Khan Erica Fernandes Sharaddha Arya Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia Ashi Singh Surbhi Jyoti Krishna Kaul Eisha Singh dace reality show Manish Paul Shivangi Joshi Krystle D'Souza Radhika Muthukumar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Tue, 08/23/2022 - 17:28

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Pushpa Impossible: Interesting! Pushpa fights to prove her point in the witness box
MUMBAI : Sony SAB's new show by Ace TV producer and actor JD Majethia, titled ‘Pushpa Impossible’, has begun to make a...
What! Is Sony TV’s Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 going the 3 Idiots way?
MUMBAI: Sony TV's show Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 is all set for a major drama in the upcoming episode. As reported...
Alibaba – Dastaan-E-Kabul: What! Zorawar wants to kill Ali
MUMBAI : SAB TV is out with an amazing show by Peninsula Pictures , Alibaba - Dastaan-E-Kabul. The show also stars...
MUST READ! 'Earlier I chose to be with people who took advantage of me as I was naïve, but not anymore' Shehnaaz Gill opens up on her struggles, facing discrimination and more
MUMBAI: Shehnaaz Gill is one of the most loved personalities on television, and the singer-turned-actress has a massive...
Dharm Yoddha Garud: High Drama! Garud’s testing time puts him in a dilemma
MUMBAI: It’s been a while now since Sony SAB rolled out the show titled, ‘Dharm Yoddha Garud’. Garud is a mythological-...
Pishachini: High Drama! Rocky mesmerized by Pavitra, Rani takes a vow
MUMBAI : Colors TV’s new show Pishachini has created a lot of buzz among the fans. The show is based in the quaint town...
Recent Stories
Kartik Aaryan
Kya Baat Hai! Kartik Aaryan recalls his days of struggle; says “I used to travel from Belapur to Andheri on a daily basis and used to find auditions on Facebook and Google”
Latest Video