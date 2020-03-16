Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 10: Lovely! The Judges are overwhelmed with Rubina Dilaik’s sweet revelation on the show, scroll down to know what the actress said

MUMBAI: Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa is one of television's most loved dance reality shows.

Many celebrities have been contestants on the show. They are given a choreographer to perform with and based on the judge’s points and the audience’s votes; they continue their journey or get eliminated.

The show has had nine successful seasons. The last one was a telecast from 2016 to 2017, and post that, the makers decided to scrap the show owing to low TRPs.

Dance Deewane replaced the show but now, the channel has decided to get the dance reality show back. The pre-production has begun, and the makers have already started to approach celebrities for the same.

The confirmed contestants of the show are Paras Kalnawat, Rubina Dilaik, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Nia Sharma, Niti Taylor, Amruta Khanvilkar, Faisu, Shilpa Shinde, etc

The show is all set to go on air from the 3rd of September and the contestants have shot for the first episode.

The promo of the show is out and in the video, one can see Rubina’s performance with her choreographer Sanam Johar.

Post her performance, the actress reveals that though the show returned after five years, she wanted to do the show for eight years and finally, her dream has come true.

She also says that everyone should dream as they do come true if you manifest them with a lot of dedication!

After hearing her, the judges Nora, Karan and Madhuri were overwhelmed and they agreed with what she said.

Well, there is no doubt that the fans are going to see a new side of Rubina and she is one of the strong contestants on the show.

