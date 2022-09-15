Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 10 : OMG! Faisal Shaikh and Rubina Dilaik expose each other’s shocking secret on the show

MUMBAI: Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa is one of television's most loved dance reality shows.

Many celebrities have been contestants on the show. They are given a choreographer to perform with and based on the judge’s points and the audience’s votes; they continue their journey or get eliminated.

The show has had nine successful seasons. The last one was a telecast from 2016 to 2017, and post that, the makers decided to scrap the show owing to low TRPs.

Dance Deewane replaced the show but now, the channel has decided to get the dance reality show back.

The confirmed contestants of the show are Paras Kalnawat, Rubina Dilaik, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Nia Sharma, Niti Taylor, Amruta Khanvilkar, Faisu, and Shilpa Shinde, among others.

The show went on air on the 3rd of October and the show got a positive response from the audience and did pretty well.

Rubina and Faisu are two confirmed contestants in the show and now we came across a BTS video where Rubina exposed Faisu.

In the video, Rubina tells that Faisu is the biggest liar she has come across as he told that he doesn’t know how to dance but he got only two days to perform and he danced so well that he rocked the stage.

She further says that if he gets seven-eight days then he will rock the performance and will leave everyone behind.

On the other hand, Faisu also tells that Rubina dances so well, in Khatron Ke Khaildi we did see her perform sometimes behind the scenes but she was so good at it I never knew.

Well, the video will definitely show their great bond and the two give major friendship goals.

The two are very strong contestants on both the shows Khatron Ke Khiladi and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa

