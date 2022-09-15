Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 10 : OMG! Faisal Shaikh and Rubina Dilaik expose each other’s shocking secret on the show

Faisu and Rubina bonded on the show Khatron Ke Khiladi where they faced their fears and did all the stunts and now the friendship has been carried forward to Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa and now in the BTS video they expose each other’s shocking secret.

 

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Thu, 09/15/2022 - 18:06
Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 10 : OMG! Faisal Shaikh and Rubina Dilaik expose each other’s shocking secret on the show

MUMBAI: Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa is one of television's most loved dance reality shows.

Many celebrities have been contestants on the show. They are given a choreographer to perform with and based on the judge’s points and the audience’s votes; they continue their journey or get eliminated.

The show has had nine successful seasons. The last one was a telecast from 2016 to 2017, and post that, the makers decided to scrap the show owing to low TRPs.

Dance Deewane replaced the show but now, the channel has decided to get the dance reality show back.

The confirmed contestants of the show are Paras Kalnawat, Rubina Dilaik, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Nia Sharma, Niti Taylor, Amruta Khanvilkar, Faisu, and Shilpa Shinde, among others.

The show went on air on the 3rd of October and the show got a positive response from the audience and did pretty well.

Rubina and Faisu are two confirmed contestants in the show and now we came across a BTS video where Rubina exposed Faisu.

In the video, Rubina tells that Faisu is the biggest liar she has come across as he told that he doesn’t know how to dance but he got only two days to perform and he danced so well that he rocked the stage.

She further says that if he gets seven-eight days then he will rock the performance and will leave everyone behind.

( ALSO READ - Shocking! Jannat Zubair reveals that there were problems between she and her brother Ayan says “ He didn't want me as a sister and told dad that he doesn't love me” )

On the other hand, Faisu also tells that Rubina dances so well, in Khatron Ke Khaildi we did see her perform sometimes behind the scenes but she was so good at it I never knew.

Well, the video will definitely show their great bond and the two give major friendship goals.

The two are very strong contestants on both the shows Khatron Ke Khiladi and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa

What do you think about their bond, do let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

(ALSO READ - SURPRISING! Jannat Zubair is more popular than these Bollywood A-List actors; here's how )

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 10 Voot Colors Reality show TellyChakkar Ali Asgar Dadi The Kapil Sharma Show are Paras Kalnawat Rubina Dilaik Dheeraj Dhoopar Nia Sharma Niti Taylor Amruta Khanvilkar Faisu Shilpa Shinde TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Thu, 09/15/2022 - 18:06

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Exclusive! Vivan Bhatena And Pretti Jhangiani roped in for a new web show ‘Kafas’ from Madiba Entertainment!
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar brings you the latest updates from the world of entertainment.Madiba Entertainment is a maverick...
EXCLUSIVE! Sharman Joshi roped in for Applause Entertainment’s next, ‘Kafas’; here are the details
MUMBAI : The digital world has grown a lot in recent years. With more films and web series being released on OTT...
Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 10 : OMG! Faisal Shaikh and Rubina Dilaik expose each other’s shocking secret on the show
MUMBAI: Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa is one of television's most loved dance reality shows. Many celebrities have been...
Udaariyaan: Upcoming Love Story! Naaz wants everything that Nehmat has, Ekam too
MUMBAI : Udaariyaan is an Indian television drama series that airs on Colors TV. The upcoming episode will showcase...
EXCLUSIVE! Imlie fame Jyoti Gauba bags Applause Entertainment's upcoming web series for Sony LIV
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of entertainment. We all know that a...
EXCLUSIVE! Jyoti Gauba and Aashim Gulati to be seen in Voot's upcoming web show
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the digital world.A lot of web shows are being...
Recent Stories
Awesome! Paresh Rawal and many more roped in for Dream Girl 2
Awesome! Paresh Rawal and many more roped in for Dream Girl 2
Latest Video