Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 10 : OMG! Gashmeer Mahajani and Amruta Khanvilkar to have a face-off on the show?

MUMBAI: Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa is one of television's most loved dance reality shows.

Many celebrities have been contestants on the show. They are given a choreographer to perform with and based on the judge’s points and the audience’s votes; they continue their journey or get eliminated.

The show has had nine successful seasons. The last one was a telecast from 2016 to 2017, and post that, the makers decided to scrap the show owing to low TRPs.

Dance Deewane replaced the show but now, the channel has decided to get the dance reality show back.

The confirmed contestants of the show are Paras Kalnawat, Rubina Dilaik, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Nia Sharma, Niti Taylor, Amruta Khanvilkar, Faisu, and Shilpa Shinde, among others.

The show went on – air on 3rd September and has received a positive response from the audience.

The show is judged by Karan Johar, Nora Fatehi, Madhuri Dixit and Maniesh Paul is the host of the show.

Now in the upcoming episode, Amruta Khanvilkar and Gashmeer Mahajani will be having a dance face off where the two will be performing against each other and judges would be judging them.

We came across a video where Amruta comes and meets Gashmeer to see what dance form he will be incorporating in his act and she comes to know that the dance style he is doing is “Jazz”, and she goes and informs her choreographer, that's when he reminds her that Gashmeer is her brother and close friends.

Amruta tells him that in competition, everyone is her competitor and the brother – sister relationship must take a back seat.

Well, seems like Amruta and Gashmeer are in a competitive mood and it will be interesting to see who would win the battle of the face off.

