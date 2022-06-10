Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 10: Shocking! Nishant Bhat exposes Amruta Khanvilkar's reality on the show, Check it out

MUMBAI: Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa is one of television's most loved dance reality shows.

Many celebrities have been contestants on the show. They are given a choreographer to perform with and based on the judge’s points and the audience’s votes; they continue their journey or get eliminated.

The show has had nine successful seasons. The last one was a telecast from 2016 to 2017, and post that, the makers decided to scrap the show owing to low TRPs.

Dance Deewane replaced the show but now, the channel has decided to get the dance reality show back.

The confirmed contestants of the show are Paras Kalnawat, Rubina Dilaik, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Nia Sharma, Niti Taylor, Amruta Khanvilkar, Faisu, and Shilpa Shinde, among others.

The show went on – air on 3rd September and has received a positive response from the audience.

As we had reported earlier, Nishant Bhat will be entering the show as a wild card entry.

Now in the latest promo, Nishant is seen exposing the truth about Amruta where he tells her that so many years he has taught her how to dance and he is surprised to see that she has forgotten everything here on the show and all his hard work is gone!

Well, seems like Nishant is giving his best and a rocking performance on his first day on the show. It will definitely be interesting to see his dynamics with the other contestants on the show.

The judges will be impressed by his performance and will welcome him on the show.

