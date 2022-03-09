Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 10 : Wow! Gashmeer Mahajani shares a video about the conversation he had with his choreographer before their first performance

MUMBAI: Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa is one of television's most loved dance reality shows.

Many celebrities have been contestants on the show. They are given a choreographer to perform with and based on the judge’s points and the audience’s votes; they continue their journey or get eliminated.

The show has had nine successful seasons. The last one was a telecast from 2016 to 2017, and post that, the makers decided to scrap the show owing to low TRPs.

The confirmed contestants of the show, are Paras Kalnawat, Rubina Dilaik, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Nia Sharma, Niti Taylor, Gashmeer Mahajani, Amruta Khanvilkar, Faisu, and Shilpa Shinde, among others.

The show is all set to go on air from the 3rd of September, and the contestants have shot for the first episode.

Gashmeer Mahajani is one of the contestants on the show and now recently, he shared a video where he showed the fans the conversation he had with his choreographer before their first act.

In the video, both are seen shooting a funny reel and the actor shared the video and captioned it saying, “Creative discussion before our first performance on jhalak dikhhla jaa 10”

Well, the video is a funny one and will leave you in splits.

The fans are excited to see Gashmeer Mahajani on the show where he will be showcasing his dancing skills.

