Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 11: Aww! On marriage special episode Shiv Thakare has a special guest on the show

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa is one of the most loved dance reality shows on television and the contestants are really performing well. On this marriage day special episode Shiv will be having a special person visiting him.
JHALAK DIKHHLA JAA SEASON 11

MUMBAI :Shiv Thakare was the winner of Bigg Boss Season 2 (Marathi), and fans loved the way he played the game.

Later, he entered the Bigg Boss Season 16 house as a contestant, playing the game well. He emerged as one of the strong contestants on the show.

His game was liked by the audience and he was considered one of the best players of the show. His fight with Archana and Priyanka had been a hot topic inside and outside the house.

His bond with Abdu is loved by the audience, and their friendship is quite loved and celebrated by all.

He didn’t win the trophy but definitely won many hearts. Today, his fan following has jumped to another level.

Post his stint in the Bigg Boss house, he has been offered a lot of projects and he is selecting them very wisely.

He was among the top two finalists and emerged as the first runner-up of the show.

Shiv also participated in the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13 and he was one of the finalists of the show and he aced all the stunts in the show.

These days he is making headlines for his participation in the reality show “Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa” where he is showcasing his dancing skills.

This week would be a special marriage week where the contestants will dance on marriage songs and will  entertain the audience.

Everyone will be having their special one’s coming on the show as it would be a marriage special episode.

( ALSO READ : Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! Shah Rukh khan to grace the "Weekend Ka Vaar" episode to promote "Dunki"

Since Shiv is single the love of his life his mother will be coming on the show and will be talking about him.

We have often seen how Shiv is extremely close to his mother and in many interviews he said that whatever he is achieving and doing is only for his mother.

Well, there is no doubt that Shiv and his mother share a special bond together and the audience love to see them on screen together.

For more news and updates on television and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

( ALSO READ :Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! Contestants have this surprise for Katrina Kaif

