Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 11: Congratulations! Manisha Rani creates history as she becomes the first wild card contestant to win the show

MUMBAI : Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa is one of television's most loved dance reality shows.

Many celebrities have been contestants on the show. They are given a choreographer to perform with and based on the judges' points and the audience’s votes; they continue their journey or get eliminated.

The show has had nine successful seasons. The last one was a telecast from 2016 to 2017, and posts that the makers decided to scrap the show owing to low TRPs. The show was brought back with Season 10 after a long gap which aired on COLORS Tv.

Season 11 which is the ongoing season of the show is aired on Sony Television and it's been a huge success.

This year, the show has been judged by Farah Khan, Arshad Warsi and Malaika Arora and is hosted by Gauahar Khan and Rithvik Dhanjani.

The show is coming to an end and the finale of the show will take place this coming weekend.

ALSO READ : - Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 11 : Kya Baat Hai! Manisha Rani reveals her plans post winning the show says "Would do a movie with Farah Khan"

The top five finalists of the show are Manisha Rani, Shoaib Ibrahim, Dhanashree Vernam, Adrija Sinha and Sreerama Chandra.

All the top five contestants are really strong and have given a tough competition where it was difficult for the judges and the audience to judge.

Finally, Manisha Rani emerged as the winner of the show as she got maximum votes and won the hearts of the audience.

She had entered the show as a wild card contestant and created history becoming the first wild card contestant on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa to emerge as the winner of the show.

Well, there is no doubt that Manisha emerged as the winner of the show as every week she did get full marks from the judges and used to be the highest voted contestant of the show.

For more news and updates on television and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ : Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 11: Shocking! Shiv Thakare to not be part of the finale



