Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 11: Exclusive! Aamir Ali and wrestler Sangeeta Phogat to participate in the show?

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa is one of the most successful and loved celebrity dance reality shows. Now, a new season will begin and it will be telecasted back in the original channel, Sony Television. As per sources, Aamir Ali and wrestler Sangeeta have been approached.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Tue, 10/10/2023 - 10:45
Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa

MUMBAI: Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa is one of television's most loved dance reality shows.

Many celebrities have been contestants on the show. They are given a choreographer to perform with and based on the judges' points and the audience’s votes, they continue their journey or get eliminated.

The show has had nine successful seasons. The last one was a telecast from 2016 to 2017, and post that, the makers decided to scrap the show owing to low TRPs.

Earlier, they used to be telecasted on Colors, which had bought the rights from SONY TV post Season 4.

Since Season 4 and till Season 10, the show has been telecasted on COLORS. Now, SONY Television once again has got the rights of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa and this season would be telecasted back on SONY TV this time.

Sony Television finally released the promo where they mentioned that the show would be going on - air soon.

The show is back on the channel after 12 years and the audience would get to see new judges and hosts for the show

ALSO READ : Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 10 : Exclusive! Sidharth Malhotra to grace the show to promote his upcoming movie, “Thank God”)

As per sources, Aamir Ali and wrestler Sangeeta Phogat have been approached for the show, the talks are between on the makers and them. 

But things have almost got confirmed and they could be board as participants of the show. 

As we had reported earlier that Farah Khan, Karan Johar and Malaika Arora might be judging the show whereas Manish Paul might taken over as the host of the show. 

Well, the show is excepted to begin somewhere in November. 

The fans would be excited to see Aamir Ali and Sangeeta Phogat on the show. 

Are you excited for the new season? 

For more news and updates on television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

(ALSO READ : Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 10 : Exclusive! Parineeti Chopra to grace the show to promote her upcoming movie Code Name: Tiranga)

Bigg Boss 16 Bigg Boss Voot Colors Salman Khan Bigg Boss OTT Karan Johar Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia Surbhi Jyoti Ankit Gupta Priyanka Chahar Choudhary Sumbul Touqeer Khan MUNAWAR FARUQUI Gautam Vig Chandini Sharma Tina Dutta Prakruti Mishra Shivin Narang Kanika Mann Soundarya Sharma Shalin Bhanot TellyChakkar Shehnaaz Gill Rakhi Sawant adil Gori Kili Paul Weekend ka Vaar Shukravaar Ka Vaar Geeta Kapur Aamir Ali Sangeeta Phogat Instagram TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Tue, 10/10/2023 - 10:45

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Exclusive! My character of Keerat is misleading the audience and lacks basic transition: Prachi Hada expresses dissatisfaction shooting for Teri Meri Doriyaann
MUMBAI: Star Plus show ‘Teri Meri Doriyaann’ is one of the most loved shows on television and has quite a mass fan...
Hot! Actress Jeniffer Piccinato is too hot to handle in these pictures
MUMBAI: Over the time we have seen the star Jeniffer Piccinato making her name among her fans. We have seen the actress...
Finally! Dhak Dhak: Taapsee Pannu reacts to the rumours about her separation from Dia Mirza and Ratna Pathak Starrer film
MUMBAI: Outsiders Films was founded by actress Taapsee Pannu and her business partner Pranjal Khandhdiya. Additionally...
Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si: What! Vandana fights all odds to marry Vaibhav
MUMBAI: Star Plus, along with producer Rajan Shahi, has come up with a new show that talks about an inspirational idea...
Exclusive! Want to play a psycho killer or be a part of a typical love story: Teri Meri Doriyaann actor Jatin Arora
MUMBAI: Star Plus show ‘Teri Meri Doriyaann’ is one of the most loved shows on television and has quite a mass fan...
Saubhagyavati Bhava 2:Finally! Siya determined to fight back Raghav with Dadi’s wise words
MUMBAI: Star Bharat has come up with a sequel of the famous show Saubhagyavati Bhava. Speaking of its first season, the...
Recent Stories
Jeniffer Piccinato
Hot! Actress Jeniffer Piccinato is too hot to handle in these pictures
Latest Video
Related Stories
Jatin Arora
Exclusive! Want to play a psycho killer or be a part of a typical love story: Teri Meri Doriyaann actor Jatin Arora
Sambhabana Mohanty
EXCLUSIVE! Sambhabana Mohanty on fans' reaction for Damini's character in Radha Mohan: I get pretty rude messages about how I'm a nuisance in Radha and Mohan's life and how I should just got to hell, I find that cute.
Jasmin
Get well soon! Bigg Boss 14 fame Jasmin Bhasin hospitalised due to stomach infection
Aishwarya
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13 : Kya Baat Hai! Aishwarya Sharma and Dino James are the finalist of the show; check out the promo as they try to finish a dangerous stunt
Nupur
India’s Got Talent Season 10: Exclusive! Nupur Sanon, Ravi Teja and Gayatri Bhardwaj to grace the show to promote their upcoming movie Tiger Nageswara Rao
Mohit
Amazing! From Mohit Raina to Arun Govil, these 4 actors made a mark with their devotional roles, check it out