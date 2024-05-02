Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 11 : Exclusive! Ace choreographer dancer Javed Jaffrey to grace the upcoming episode

MUMBAI : Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa is one of television's most loved dance reality shows.

Many celebrities have been contestants on the show. They are given a choreographer to perform with and based on the judges' points and the audience’s votes; they continue their journey or get eliminated.

The show has had nine successful seasons. The last one was a telecast from 2016 to 2017, and posts that the makers decided to scrap the show owing to low TRPs.

This year, the show has been judged by Farah Khan, Arshad Warsi and Malaika Arora and is hosted by Gauahar Khan and Rithvik Dhanjani.

As per sources, Ace dancer Javed Jaffrey will be gracing the upcoming episode.

Javed is known as of the best dancers in the entertainment business and he was the first one to start a dance reality show titled “Boogie Woogie” that used to air on Sony Television.

The actor will be sharing some interesting facts of the show and the songs on what he has performed.

He would be having some fun sessions with the contestants and the host of the show.

The contestants will be performing on his song and will be showcasing his dance skills.

The episode is going to be high on entertainment.

This season all the contestants are really strong and are performing exceptionally well. It's becoming difficult for the judges and audience to judge.

