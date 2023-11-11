Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 11 : Exclusive! “I am doing this show as I want to complete Dipika's dream of winning the trophy since her journey was incomplete on the show; Shiv is a good friend and we connected the moment we met'' - Shoaib Ibrahim

MUMBAI: Shoaib Ibrahim is a well-known personality in the television industry. He rose to fame with his performance in Sasural Simar Ka.

The actor was then seen in serials like Koi Laut Ke Aaya Hai and currently, he is seen in Star Bharat’s show “Ajooni”.

The actor also participated in the reality show “Nach Baliye” Season 8 along with his wife Dipika Kakar.

The actor is quite active on social media where he updates his fans about his whereabouts and what he is up to.

He also has a “YouTube” channel where he has started vlogging about his life and gives insight into his personal life.

These days he is grabbing the headlines for his performance in the dance reality show “Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa” where he would be showcasing his dancing skills and would be impressing the judges and the audiences.

ALSO READ : Must Read! Shoaib Ibrahim gives a health update, reveals he is advised bed rest due to this reason

TellyChakkar got in touch with the actor and asked him what are his views on Shiv Thakare and which judge is he scared of.

You always wanted to do the show and even Dipika was a part of the show so what tips did she give you?

I wanted to do the show since so many years but couldn’t do it. It's like when the time is right you get what you want and that is exactly that has happened. In fact when I got the call first, Dipika was more excited and she remembered her days thinking her journey wasn’t that good. So now I have to complete his journey. I will try my best to go ahead and I could make her and my fans very proud.

Among the judges Malaika, Farah and Arshad whose judging according to you would be tight and strict?

I think Farah Khan would be the toughest as she is an ace choreographer.

What was your first impression of Shiv Thakare?

We all know what he is. We have seen him through the journey of Bigg Boss and all the other shows, so I knew that he is genuine and very good at heart. When we met first the vibe was good and we did a lot of masti.

Which is the one dance style you would never want to try and the one which you enjoy doing?

For me dance is something else. It’s a challenge that we have accepted and until we are in this journey. We have tried a lot of dance styles. Everyone wants to win a trophy and we all should enjoy this journey of dance. We need to remember this for life long.

Well, the fans are super excited to see the actor on the show where they would get to see his dancing skills.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital, and television, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ : OMG! Shoaib Ibrahim reveals about Dipika Kakar’s bad health and the tough time they suffered recently, read more