Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 11 : Exclusive! “I take all natural foods, I don’t eat more proteins or take steroids, I have been on a clear diet; Farah Khan would be a strict judge and she is one of the reasons I want to be a movie actor” - Vivek Dahiya

MUMBAI: Vivek Dahiya is one of the known celebrities of television and he has a good fan following.

He rose to fame for his performance in the serial Ye Hai Mohabbatein and today, he is very successful on television.

Vivek won the reality show “Nach Baliye Season 8” along with his wife Divyanka Tripathi.

He has also worked in many OTT projects and soon, he would be debuting in Bollywood too.

These days he is grabbing the headlines for his participation in the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa where he would be showcasing his dancing moves.

TellyChakkar got in touch with the actor and asked him if he is following any particular diet or regime and revealed the one advice given by wife Divyanka Tripathi.

Are you nervous as there are going to be different dance styles which are easy to watch but difficult to do?

I am not nervous but excited for the show. I was very nervous when I was on Nach Baliye Season 8 and when I used to perform there, I used to shiver out of nervousness. My idea was that I wanted to enjoy my journey and work hard. I will cherish every moment because once it’s get over you will remember each moment. The moments with contestants and judges, I love challenges and try different styles. My idea is to do an experiment and I will try to look different in every way. I will show the audience a new side of Vivek.

What is the one tip that your wife Divyanka Tripathi has given you?

The most important thing is that the person with whom you are dancing needs to have chemistry. One performance is over and feedback I have received was that my expression and chemistry is missing. They told me to work on it and keep the attitude of never giving up. Sometimes the act will be good, sometimes bad. One shouldn’t feel sad about it and move on.

Did you go on a particular work out regime or diet to keep yourself fit for dance and bring in the flexibility?

I haven’t done anything like that. I am already on a good diet and I have all natural things. I don’t have extra protein, no Steroids and no supplements so that for a long time I can maintain the grip of being fit.

Among the judges Malaika, Farah and Arshad whose judging according to you would be tight and strict?

Farah is known to be strict and honest. She has achieved so much and I have looked up to her. I want to come to Bollywood because of the movies she has made, she has made Shah Rukh Khan dance. If she gives us comments, be it positive and negative, that will make you a better performer.

Do you think Jhalak is the best platform to make your come back on television?

It’s one of the best platforms and I never said I will never come back to television. I still want to make it in movies and see myself on the big screen. But Jhalak is a good platform where it will take me there. It has given many opportunities to many in the past and I will work hard, so that I get that opportunity and maybe my chances would become bigger to see myself on the screen.

Well, the fans are excited to see Vivek back on television that to on a dance reality show as the actor is a very good dancer.

