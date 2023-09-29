Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 11: Exclusive! Madhuri Dixit opts out as the judge of the show; Malaika Arora, Farah Khan and Karan Johar to judge the new season?

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa is one of the most successful and loved celebrity dance reality shows and now a new season will begin and it will be telecasted back to the original channel Sony Television. The fans are super excited for the new season.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Fri, 09/29/2023 - 11:04
Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 11

MUMBAI: Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa is one of television's most loved dance reality shows.

Many celebrities have been contestants on the show. They are given a choreographer to perform with and based on the judges' points and the audience’s votes, they continue their journey or get eliminated.

The show has had nine successful seasons. The last one was a telecast from 2016 to 2017, and post that, the makers decided to scrap the show owing to low TRPs.

Earlier, they used to be telecasted on COLORS which had bought the rights from SONY TV postseason 4.

From season 4 to season 10, the show was telecasted on COLORS. Now, SONY Television has got the rights for Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa once again. 

Sony Television finally released the promo where they mentioned that the show would be going on - air soon.

The show is back on the channel after 12 years and the audience would get to see new judges and hosts for the show.

As we had reported earlier that Madhuri Dixit has been approached to be the judge of the show, but the actress backs out of the show. 

(ALSO READ: Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 10 : Exclusive! Sidharth Malhotra to grace the show to promote his upcoming movie, “Thank God”)

Now as per sources, Malaika Arora, Farah Khan and Karan Johar will be judging the new season. 

All three judges have been associated with the show. 

Infact Farhan had judged the first season of the show whereas Malaika and Karan have judged many seasons of the show. 

Well, it will be interesting to see them judging the show and its going to be super entertaining with Farah and Karan. 

Are you excited for the new season?

Do let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates on television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

(ALSO READ: Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 10 : Exclusive! Parineeti Chopra to grace the show to promote her upcoming movie Code Name: Tiranga)

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Reality show Sony TV Sony LIV Madhuri Dixit Malaika Arora Karan Johar TellyChakkar
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Fri, 09/29/2023 - 11:04

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 11: Exclusive! Madhuri Dixit opts out as the judge of the show; Malaika Arora, Farah Khan and Karan Johar to judge the new season?
MUMBAI: Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa is one of television's most loved dance reality shows.Many celebrities have been contestants...
