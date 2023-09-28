Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 11 : Exclusive! Malaika Arora to judge the show?

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa is one of the most successful and loved celebrity dance reality shows and now a new season will begin and it will be telecasted back to the original channel Sony Television. The fans are super excited for the new season.
MUMBAI: Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa is one of television's most loved dance reality shows.

Many celebrities have been contestants on the show. They are given a choreographer to perform with and based on the judges' points and the audience’s votes, they continue their journey or get eliminated.

The show has had nine successful seasons. The last one was a telecast from 2016 to 2017, and post that, the makers decided to scrap the show owing to low TRPs.

Earlier, they used to be telecasted on COLORS which had bought the rights from SONY TV postSeason 4.

Since Season 4 until Season 10 the show was telecasted on COLORS and now SONY Television once again has got the rights Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa and this season would be telecasted back on SONY Tv.

Sony Television finally released the promo where they mentioned that the show would be going on - air soon.

The show is back on the channel after 12 years and the audience would get to see new judges and hosts for the show.

As per sources, Malaika Arora has been approached to be the judge of the show though there is no confirmation on the same.  

Malaika has been associated with the show before also where she was the judge in many seasons.

Well, it will be interesting to see her back as the judge and she is known as one of the good dancer in the entertainment industry.

For more news and updates on television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

