Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 11: Exclusive! Nineties actress Meenakshi Seshadri to grace the show

MUMBAI: Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa is one of television's most loved dance reality shows.

Many celebrities have been contestants on the show. They are given a choreographer to perform with and based on the judges' points and the audience’s votes; they continue their journey or get eliminated.

The show has had nine successful seasons. The last one was a telecast from 2016 to 2017, and post that, the makers decided to scrap the show owing to low TRPs.

Earlier, they used to be telecasted on Colors, which had bought the rights from SONY TV post Season 4.

The show is back on the channel after 12 years and the audience would get to see new judges and hosts for the show.

This year the show has been judged by Farah Khan, Arshad Warsi and Malaika Arora and is hosted by Gauahar Khan and Rithvik Dhanjani.

In the upcoming episode, nineties actress Meenakshi Seshadri will be gracing the show where she will be interacting with the contestants and judges of the show.

A few contestants will be also performing on Meenakshi’s dance numbers and will be giving her a tribute and impressing the judges with their dancing skills.

Well, during the nineties Meenakshi Seshadri was one of the most loved actress and her performance in the movie “Damini” is still remembers by the fans.

