Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 11: Exclusive! Shiv Thakare speaks about his journey on the show and shares some secrets about his love life

MUMBAI: Shiv Thakare was the winner of Bigg Boss Season 2 (Marathi), and fans loved the way he played the game.

Later, he entered the Bigg Boss Season 16 house as a contestant, playing the game well. He emerged as one of the strong contestants on the show.

His game was liked by the audience and he was considered one of the best players of the show. His fight with Archana and Priyanka had been a hot topic inside and outside the house.

His bond with Abdu is loved by the audience, and their friendship is quite loved and celebrated by all.

He didn’t win the trophy but definitely won many hearts. Today, his fan following has jumped to another level.

Post his stint in the Bigg Boss house, he has been offered a lot of projects and he is selecting them very wisely.

He was among the top two finalists and emerged as the first runner-up of the show.

Shiv also participated in the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13 and he was one of the finalists of the show and he aced all the stunts in the show.

These days he is participating in the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 11 where he is showcasing his dancing skills and impresses the judges with his performance.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Shiv and asked him about his love life to which the actor said that he doesn’t have anyone then what he will speak about and told to send a message across that he is single and very much ready to mingle.

When asked about his journey in the Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa the actor said “It’s going on well and the amount of dance I am doing on the show I have never danced so much and it’s like when you dance when you are young and with aced choreographers the dance level is different its crazy”

TellyChakkar also asked him who is his biggest competitor to which the actor says “I am only my biggest competition”

Well, there is no doubt that Shiv has emerged as one of the toughest contestants of the show and is seen as the finalist of the show.

