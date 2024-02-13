Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 11 : Kya Baat Hai! Family special week : family members to join the contestants in their performance

MUMBAI : Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa is one of television's most loved dance reality shows.

Many celebrities have been contestants on the show. They are given a choreographer to perform with and based on the judges' points and the audience’s votes; they continue their journey or get eliminated.

The show has had nine successful seasons. The last one was a telecast from 2016 to 2017, and posts that the makers decided to scrap the show owing to low TRPs.

This year, the show has been judged by Farah Khan, Arshad Warsi and Malaika Arora and is hosted by Gauahar Khan and Rithvik Dhanjani.

In the upcoming episode, Family special week will be telecasted where the family members would join the contestants in their act.

We did see yesterday how Manisha's brother and father were clicked on the sets of the show and her brother had worn a similar dress like her which mean the family members would join the contestants on stage.

Shoaib Ibrahim's better half Dipika Kakkar also came on the sets with their son Ruhaan and was clicked by the media.

Well, the show is just one week from the finale and this week the show will get the finalist of the show.

This season all the contestants are really strong and very talented and it's becoming difficult for the judges and the audience to judge the show.

Until now Shoaib and Manisha are getting the highest votes from the audience but the actors score has always been up and down.

Whereas Shiv is also giving a very tough competition to the contestants, Adrija and Srreram are also fantastic dancers so it's very difficult to say who would be the finaist of the show.

