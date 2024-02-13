Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 11 : Kya Baat Hai! Family special week : family members to join the contestants in their performance

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa is one of the most loved danced reality show on television and this season all the contestants are really talented and strong. In the upcoming episode family week would take place where the contestants family members would come and join them in the performance.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Tue, 02/13/2024 - 16:52
JHALAK DIKHHLA JAA

MUMBAI : Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa is one of television's most loved dance reality shows.

Many celebrities have been contestants on the show. They are given a choreographer to perform with and based on the judges' points and the audience’s votes; they continue their journey or get eliminated.

The show has had nine successful seasons. The last one was a telecast from 2016 to 2017, and posts that the makers decided to scrap the show owing to low TRPs.

This year, the show has been judged by Farah Khan, Arshad Warsi and Malaika Arora and is hosted by Gauahar Khan and Rithvik Dhanjani.

In the upcoming episode, Family special week will be telecasted where the family members would join the contestants in their act.

We did see yesterday how Manisha's brother and father were clicked on the sets of the show and her brother had worn a similar dress like her which mean the family members would join the contestants on stage.

Also Read:Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 11 : Wow! Check out the special words that Shahid Kapoor told Manisha Rani

Shoaib Ibrahim's better half Dipika Kakkar also came on the sets with their son Ruhaan and was clicked by the media.

Well, the show is just one week from the finale and this week the show will get the finalist of the show. 

This season all the contestants are really strong and very talented and it's becoming difficult for the judges and the audience to judge the show.

Until now Shoaib and Manisha are getting the highest votes from the audience but the actors score has always been up and down. 

Whereas Shiv is also giving a very tough competition to the contestants, Adrija and Srreram are also fantastic dancers so it's very difficult to say who would be the finaist of the show.

Who according to you would be the finalist of the show? 

Let us know in the comments below. 

For more news and updates from television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ : Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 11 : Wow! Shoaib Ibrahim reveals the hard work that went in choreographing his best act which made him the performer of the week

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 11 dance reality show Farah Khan Malaika Aroroa Arshad Warsi Sony Television Sony TV Sony LIV Aamir Ali Sangeeta Phogat Rajveer Thakur Adrija Sinha Anjali Anand Karuna Pandey Shiv Thakare Shoaib Ibrahim Sreerama Chandra Tanishaa Mukerji Urvashi Dholakia Vivek Dahiya TellyChakkar Michael Jackson
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Tue, 02/13/2024 - 16:52

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Exclusive! Dalljiet Kaur reveals her husband's shocking reaction on her returning back to work; speaks about what she feels was left behind post shifting to a new country
MUMBAI : Dalljiet Kaur is a well known actress in the television industry and she has been around for more than two...
Aankh Micholi: Wow! Sumedh helps Rukmini regain her self esteem
MUMBAI : Aankh Micholi, a drama on Star Plus about undercover police, stars Navneet Malik and Khushi Dubey. The Shashi...
Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 11 : Kya Baat Hai! Family special week : family members to join the contestants in their performance
MUMBAI : Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa is one of television's most loved dance reality shows.Many celebrities have been...
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: Madhuri Dixit to be part of the Kartik Aaryan starrer?
MUMBAI : Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 has been making headlines ever since the film was announced. The film will be headlined by...
EXCLUSIVE: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai – Big Twist! Yuvraj and Abhira come face to face as he enters the Goenka mansion?
MUMBAI : Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai on Star Plus is one of the most loved shows on television.The show stars Shehzada...
Spoiler Alert! Barsatein Takes a Dark Turn, Mrs. Khurana's Secret Exposed
MUMBAI : In the gripping drama of Sony Entertainment Television's Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka, the tranquil facade of a...
Recent Stories
Madhuri
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: Madhuri Dixit to be part of the Kartik Aaryan starrer?
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Gaurav Sharma
Exclusive! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai might have had villains and anti-heroes in the past but what makes Yuvraj different is the fact that he is a criminal: Gaurav Sharma
Hiba Nawab
Hilarious! Jhanak's Hiba Nawab wants to operate on Krushal Ahuja for THIS reason and it will make you ROFL
Munmun
Oh No: Munmun Dutta gets lost in the jungles of Cocora valley in Colombia; here’s what she did next!
Rudrani
Exclusive: Child actress Rudrani to enter Star Plus’ Teri Meri Doriyaann
1
Exclusive! "Pinjara Khubsurati Ka" child actor Nyshita Bajaj roped in for Dangal's show "Nath Zewar Ya Zanjeer"
Adnan Khan
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actor Adnan Khan roped in for Ekta Kapoor’s Kundali Bhagya on Zee Tv