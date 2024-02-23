Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 11 : Kya Baat Hai! Farah Khan gives a sneak peak into the lunch break that the judges indulge in

MUMBAI: Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa is one of television's most loved dance reality shows.

Many celebrities have been contestants on the show. They are given a choreographer to perform with and based on the judges' points and the audience’s votes; they continue their journey or get eliminated.

The show has had nine successful seasons. The last one was a telecast from 2016 to 2017, and posts that the makers decided to scrap the show owing to low TRPs.

This year, the show has been judged by Farah Khan, Arshad Warsi and Malaika Arora and is hosted by Gauahar Khan and Rithvik Dhanjani.

This week Saiee Manjrekar and Guru Randhawa will be gracing the episode.

Farah Khan shared a video where she gave a sneek peak into the lunch the judges would be indulging in.

ALSO READ - Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 11: Exclusive! Guru Randhawa, Saiee Manjrekar to grace the show to promote Kuch Khattaa Ho Jaay

She asks Malaika and she tells her that her mother has sent fish curry that she is known for and plus some mutton fry.

Farah Khan says that she has got vegetarian food because she only eats veg and also the guests Guru and hence they will enjoy the Veg food.

When the asked Arshad about it he had already begun to eat and was enjoying his meal.

Well, there is no doubt that the friendship, bond and the camaraderie between the judges can be seen in the show.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ :Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa : Exclusive! Manisha Rani breaks silence on her project with Shiv Thakare; reveals her toughest competitor