Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 11 : Kya Baat Hai! Farah Khan treats Malaika Arora and Rithvik Dhanjani with her signature dish “Yakhni Pulao”

MUMBAI: Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa is one of television's most loved dance reality shows.

Many celebrities have been contestants on the show. They are given a choreographer to perform with and based on the judges' points and the audience’s votes; they continue their journey or get eliminated.

The show has had nine successful seasons. The last one was a telecast from 2016 to 2017, and posts that the makers decided to scrap the show owing to low TRPs.

This year, the show has been judged by Farah Khan, Arshad Warsi and Malaika Arora and is hosted by Gauahar Khan and Rithvik Dhanjani.

As we know every week the judges and the host of the show bring lunch on the sets of the show and then they share it on social media where everyone has lunch together.

This week the lunch has come from Farah Khan’s home and she had prepared her signature dish “Yakhni Pulao” and roast chicken which looks “Yummylioucs”

She teases Rithvik to only have the rice and reveals that judge Malaika Arora is sick as due to cold and bad throat ache she loses her voice and Farah tells that she is sounding like Amitabh Bachchan.

Well, there is no doubt that the judges of the show do get along and these lunch sessions are an example of it.

The show is just one week away from the finale of the show. All the contestants are really strong and give their best to make it to the finalist of the show.

