Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 11 : Kya Baat Hai! Farah Khan treats Malaika Arora and Rithvik Dhanjani with her signature dish “Yakhni Pulao”

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 11 is one of the most loved and celebrated dance reality shows on television and all the contestants on the show are super talented. Farah shared a video as she brings lunch for the cast and crew.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Wed, 02/14/2024 - 14:19
Farah Khan

MUMBAI: Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa is one of television's most loved dance reality shows.

Many celebrities have been contestants on the show. They are given a choreographer to perform with and based on the judges' points and the audience’s votes; they continue their journey or get eliminated.

The show has had nine successful seasons. The last one was a telecast from 2016 to 2017, and posts that the makers decided to scrap the show owing to low TRPs.

This year, the show has been judged by Farah Khan, Arshad Warsi and Malaika Arora and is hosted by Gauahar Khan and Rithvik Dhanjani.

As we know every week the judges and the host of the show bring lunch on the sets of the show and then they share it on social media where everyone has lunch together.

This week the lunch has come from Farah Khan’s home and she had prepared her signature dish “Yakhni Pulao” and roast chicken which looks “Yummylioucs”

( ALSO READ : Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 11 : Exclusive! This week “Teen Ka Tadka” theme on the show; guest choreographers Sanam Johar, Paul Marhal, Shweta Warrier to join the contestants to perform this week

She teases Rithvik to only have the rice and reveals that judge Malaika Arora is sick as due to cold and bad throat ache she loses her voice and Farah tells that she is sounding like Amitabh Bachchan.

Well, there is no doubt that the judges of the show do get along and these lunch sessions are an example of it.

The show is just one week away from the finale of the show. All the contestants are really strong and give their best to make it to the finalist of the show.

For more news and updates on television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

( ALSO READ : Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 11 : Exclusive! This week “Teen Ka Tadka” theme on the show; guest choreographers Sanam Johar, Paul Marhal, Shweta Warrier to join the contestants to perform this week

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 11 dance reality show Farah Khan Malaika Aroroa Arshad Warsi Sony Television Sony TV Sony LIV Aamir Ali Sangeeta Phogat Rajveer Thakur Adrija Sinha Anjali Anand Karuna Pandey Shiv Thakare Shoaib Ibrahim Sreerama Chandra Tanishaa Mukerji Urvashi Dholakia Vivek Dahiya TellyChakkar Michael Jackson
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Wed, 02/14/2024 - 14:19

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Aww! Saira Banu shares sweet handwritten love letters to her by Dilip Kumar
MUMBAI: Legendary actor Dilip Kumar died on July 7 last year at the age of 98. His love story with wife Saira Banu has...
Netizens React! Arjun Kapoor’s first look from Singham Again builds up high hopes as audience expresses their excitement
MUMBAI: Everyone who has watched Sooryavanshi, would be aware that at the end of the film, Rohit Shetty gave a hint...
OMG! Arbaaz Khan’s wife Sshura Khan recalls the ‘frustrating’ experience of her Instagram account being hacked
MUMBAI: Arbaaz Khan and Sshura Khan have been in the news lately for their wedding. The Dabangg actor surprised...
Teri Meri Doriyaann: OMG! Seerat and Brar family accuse Sahiba of breaking Veer and Keerat’s marriage
MUMBAI: Teri Meri Doriyaann is a popular show by Cockrow and Shaika Films on Star Plus, commenced with high...
Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 11 : Kya Baat Hai! Farah Khan treats Malaika Arora and Rithvik Dhanjani with her signature dish “Yakhni Pulao”
MUMBAI: Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa is one of television's most loved dance reality shows.Many celebrities have been contestants...
Box office! Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya had a decent day 5, whereas Lal Salaam is rejected by the fans all over
MUMBAI: Movie Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya has been getting mixed to positive response from the fans all over, the...
Recent Stories
Saira Banu
Aww! Saira Banu shares sweet handwritten love letters to her by Dilip Kumar
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Hemangi Kavi
Valentine’s Day: Zee TV's Hemangi Kavi embraces the spirit of Love
Sumbul Touqeer
Really! Kavya's Sumbul Touqeer gets a sweet Valentine's Day gift from THIS person, can you guess who it is?
Jeevansh Chadha
EXCLUSIVE: Mera Balam Thanedaar actor Jeevansh Chadha bags Colors’ Parineeti!
Mugdha Chapekar
Wow! Kumkum Bhagya's Mugdha Chapekar shares birthday celebration glimpses of THIS co-star as they all party hard after
Rupali Ganguly
Hilarious! Anupamaa's Rupali Ganguly reveals the unique way of how she communicates with her husband and it is very relatable
Preeti Vipin Choudhary
Exclusive! Shruti Ulfat and Shruti Rawat are closest to me on the sets of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Preeti Vipin Choudhary