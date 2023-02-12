Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 11: Kya Baat Hai! Karuna Pandey’s “Sadma” performance gets a standing aviation

Karuna Pandey these days is making headlines for her fabulous performance in the reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 11 where she became the first contestant to get full thirty marks. In the upcoming episode once again she would impress the judges with her performance.
Karuna

MUMBAI: Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa is one of television's most loved dance reality shows.

Many celebrities have been contestants on the show. They are given a choreographer to perform with and based on the judges' points and the audience’s votes; they continue their journey or get eliminated.

The show has had nine successful seasons. The last one was a telecast from 2016 to 2017, and post that, the makers decided to scrap the show owing to low TRPs.

Earlier, they used to be telecasted on Colors, which had bought the rights from SONY TV post Season 4.

The show is back on the channel after 12 years and the audience would get to see new judges and hosts for the show.

This year the show has been judged by Farah Khan, Arshad Warsi and Malaika Arora and is hosted by Gauahar Khan and Rithvik Dhanjani.

Karuna Pandey is one of the confirmed contestants of the show and her performance has been appreciated by the judges and the audiences.

She was the first contestant to get full 30 marks as the performance had touched the judges heart.

In the upcoming episode, Karuna will be dancing on the title track of “Sadma” where she would be acting like Sridevi and would give a tribute to one of her best performances and she would be getting a standing aviation.

Boney Kapoor who would be the special guest on the show would say that her performance was paisa vasool and he was touched by the performances.

Well, there is no doubt that Karuna has surprised everyone with her performance and she has all the potential to go a long way in the show.

What do you think of Karuna as a performer?

Let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates on television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

About Author

