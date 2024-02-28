Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 11 : Kya Baat Hai! Manisha Rani reveals her plans post winning the show says " Would do a movie with Farah Khan"

MUMBAI: Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa is one of television's most loved dance reality shows.

Many celebrities have been contestants on the show. They are given a choreographer to perform with and based on the judges' points and the audience’s votes; they continue their journey or get eliminated.

The show has had nine successful seasons. The last one was a telecast from 2016 to 2017, and posts that the makers decided to scrap the show owing to low TRPs.

This year, the show has been judged by Farah Khan, Arshad Warsi and Malaika Arora and is hosted by Gauahar Khan and Rithvik Dhanjani.

Manisha Rani is one of the finalists of the show and she had entered the show as a wild card contestant and every performance that she has given has impressed the audience and the judges.

Here semi - final performance was appreciated by the judges of the show and they called the performance "Wow"

We came across a video where Manisha revealed her plans post winning the show where she said " After winning the show I will do a movie with Farah Khan, then with Arshad will do the next Golmaal and with Malaika will do Munni Badnam Hui 2 and she reply to Rithvik on Social media"

Well, seems like Manisha is all set with her plan post winning the show there could be a possibility that Farah might cast her in her movie as she is very fond of her.

