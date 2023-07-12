Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 11 : Kya Baat Hai! Meenakshi Seshadri gives a standing aviation as Anjali Anand gives a sizzling performance

In the upcoming episode, Anjali would give a rocking performance and would impress the judges where Farah Khan would say that she is dancing for her life.
Meenakshi

MUIMBAI: Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa is one of television's most loved dance reality shows.

Many celebrities have been contestants on the show. They are given a choreographer to perform with and based on the judges' points and the audience’s votes; they continue their journey or get eliminated.

The show has had nine successful seasons. The last one was a telecast from 2016 to 2017, and post that, the makers decided to scrap the show owing to low TRPs.

Earlier, they used to be telecasted on Colors, which had bought the rights from SONY TV postSeason 4.

The show is back on the channel after 12 years and the audience would get to see new judges and hosts for the show.

This year the show has been judged by Farah Khan, Arshad Warsi and Malaika Arora and is hosted by Gauahar Khan and Rithvik Dhanjani.

Anjali Anand is one of the confirmed contestants of the show and with every performance she impresses the audience.

Now in the upcoming episode, Anjali will give a retro – hip – hop performance that will be loved by the judges.

Meenakshi Seshadri who is the guest of the show loved the performance and she would give her a standing aviation.

Farah would tell her that she is dancing for her life and that she is very good at her performance.

Well, there is no doubt that Anjali's performance is impressing the judges and the audience.

For more news and updates on television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

