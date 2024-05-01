Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 11 : Kya Baat Hai! Shoaib Ibrahim and Shiv Thakare rock the stage as they perform together in the “4 Ka Vaar Mein” special episode; leaves the judges stumped

In the upcoming episode “4 Ka Vaar Mein” special episode will take place where two contestants would be performing together. Now in the upcoming episode Shoaib Ibrahim and Shiv Thakare will be performing together and will set the stage on fire.
Shoaib

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa is one of television's most loved dance reality shows.

Many celebrities have been contestants on the show. They are given a choreographer to perform with and based on the judges' points and the audience’s votes; they continue their journey or get eliminated.

The show has had nine successful seasons. The last one was a telecast from 2016 to 2017, and posts that the makers decided to scrap the show owing to low TRPs.

The show is back on the channel after 12 years and the audience would get to see new judges and hosts for the show.

This year the show has been judged by Farah Khan, Arshad Warsi and Malaika Arora and is hosted by Gauahar Khan and Rithvik Dhanjani.

In the upcoming episode of the show it will be the “4 Ka Vaar Mein” special episode where two contestants have to perform the same dance and they would be judged accordingly.

In the new promo one can see how Shoaib Ibrahim and Shiv Thakare are paired together and they give a rocking performance and the judges are quite impressed with their performance.

The two really set the stage on fire and Malaika tells them that they have set the stage on fire and she loved the performance.

Well, there is no doubt that Shiv and Shoaib are both very strong contestants of the show especially when it comes to voting as both have a crazy fan following.

Who is your favorite on the show?

Let us know in the comments below?

For more news and updates on television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

