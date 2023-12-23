Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 11 : Kya Baat Hai! Shoaib Ibrahim does this special thing for the judges

MUMBAI: Shoaib Ibrahim is a well-known personality in the television industry. He rose to fame with his performance in Sasural Simar Ka.

The actor was then seen in serials like Koi Laut Ke Aaya Hai and he was last seen in Star Bharat’s show “Ajooni”

The actor currently is seen in the reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa and he impresses the judges with his dancing skills.

The actor every week is trying his best to impress the judges and the audiences.

In the upcoming episode he would do something special for the judges.

His better half Dipika Kakkar would have prepared biryani from the entire set for the contestant and the unit .

The Biryani would be brought to the stage and everyone would be served including the judges.

Malaika and Farah Khan would love it as they would begin to eat during the shoot itself.

ALSO READ : Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 11: Aww! On marriage special episode Shiv Thakare has a special guest on the show

The contestants and choreographers will also be seen eating the lovely food and releasing it.

Since it would be the marriage special episode, Dipika would come on the stage and would surprise Shoaib and would go down her knees and propose to him.

She would be revealing why Shoaib is so important to her and will make her feel special.

Well, there is no doubt that Shoaib is a very good dancer and he has all the potential to go ahead in the show and reach the finale of the show.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

Also Read- Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 11 : Sad! Tanisha Mukerjee reveals the one special person in her life and dedicates her performance to him