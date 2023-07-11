Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 11 : Kya Baat Hai! Shoaib Ibrahim reveals he wants to win the trophy for wife Dipika Kakkar says “She has participated in the show and now I want to win it for her”

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa is one of the most famous and loved dance reality shows on television and this weekend the new season will begin. In the new promo of the show Shoaib finally reveals why he would want to win the trophy and showers his love on Dipika.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Tue, 11/07/2023 - 20:24
Shoaib

MUMBAI: Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa is one of television's most loved dance reality shows.

Many celebrities have been contestants on the show. They are given a choreographer to perform with and based on the judges' points and the audience’s votes, they continue their journey or get eliminated.

The show has had nine successful seasons. The last one was a telecast from 2016 to 2017, and post that, the makers decided to scrap the show owing to low TRPs.

Earlier, they used to be telecasted on Colors, which had bought the rights from SONY TV postSeason 4.

Since Season 4 and till Season 10, the show has been telecasted on COLORS. Now, SONY Television once again has got the rights of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa and this season would be telecasted back on SONY TV this time.

The show is back on the channel after 12 years and the audience would get to see new judges and hosts for the show.

This year the show has been judged by Farah Khan, Arshad Warsi and Malaika Arora and is hosted by Gauahar Khan and Rithvik Dhanjani.

Shoaib Ibrahim is one of the confirmed contestants of the show and now in the new promo one can see how well he has performed and he got a standing aviation score from the judges.

Also read - Kya Baat Hai! Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa's new season to begin soon on Sony Television after twelve years

His wife Dipika Kakkar comes on the show to surprise him and he tells everyone that she had also participated in the show way back in Season 8 but unfortunately she was eliminated at the start and hence he wants to win the trophy for her.

Well, the actor performs on Shah Rukh Khan’s song Suraj Hua Maddham and impresses the judges where Farah Khan says that he performed like a hero.

With his first performance being so good, she has a potential to go a long way.

The show is all set to begin from the 11th of November at 9 : 30 pm on Sony Television.

Are you excited for the new season?

Let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates on television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Also read - Exclusive! Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 to go on-air from 'THIS' date on Sony TV

Bigg Boss 16 Bigg Boss Voot Colors Salman Khan Bigg Boss OTT Karan Johar Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia Surbhi Jyoti Ankit Gupta Priyanka Chahar Choudhary Sumbul Touqeer Khan MUNAWAR FARUQUI Gautam Vig Chandini Sharma Tina Dutta Prakruti Mishra Shivin Narang Kanika Mann Soundarya Sharma Shalin Bhanot TellyChakkar Shehnaaz Gill Rakhi Sawant adil Gori Kili Paul Weekend ka Vaar Shukravaar Ka Vaar Geeta Kapur Aamir Ali Sangeeta Phogat The Kpail Sharma Show Rajveer Thakur TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Tue, 11/07/2023 - 20:24

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
OTT Updates! Release updates of Adi, What If…?, Crushed season 3 and more, check it out
MUMBAI: With a lot going on in the world of entertainment, here’s a space to keep up all you need to know about what’s...
What! Sridevi's mother wanted her daughter to marry Kamal Haasan, here's why the Chandni actress rejected the proposal
MUMBAI: The actor and the late actress Sridevi starred together in many films, including hit and fan favourites '16...
Trailer Out! Vicky Kaushal is sure to leave you awestruck with his performance in Sam Bahadur, check out the trailer review inside
MUMBAI: One of the most eagerly awaited biopics of the year is Sam Bahadur, which is helmed by Meghna Gulzar and stars...
Woah! Shanaya Kapoor is the perfect beach baby and these pictures from her Maldives vacation are the proof
MUMBAI: Daughter of Sanjay Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor is soon to make her acting debut but much before stepping into the...
OMG! Faizan Ansari files an FIR against Bigg Boss OTT 2 fame Manisha Rani regarding Elvish Yadav's snake venom case
MUMBAI: Elvish Yadav is in the news since a few days. He was accused of using snake venom for illegal rave parties. BJP...
SA RE GA MA PA Season 31! Exclusive! Veteran music director Pyarelal Ramprasad Sharma and his wife Sunila Sharma to grace the show
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has always been in the forefront in bringing you the exclusive news from the world of television....
Recent Stories
Sridevi
What! Sridevi's mother wanted her daughter to marry Kamal Haasan, here's why the Chandni actress rejected the proposal
Latest Video
Related Stories
Manisha
OMG! Faizan Ansari files an FIR against Bigg Boss OTT 2 fame Manisha Rani regarding Elvish Yadav's snake venom case
Pyarelal
SA RE GA MA PA Season 31! Exclusive! Veteran music director Pyarelal Ramprasad Sharma and his wife Sunila Sharma to grace the show
Bigg Boss Season 17
Bigg Boss Season 17 : OMG! The ration task to take place as TV actors Vs YouTubers and whoever wins would get the ration for this week
BIGG BOSS SEASON 17
Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! Bigg Boss OTT winner Elvish Yadav’s best friend Lovekesh Kataria to enter as a wild card contestant?
Zee Kutumb
Get ready for an unforgettable celebration as your favourite stars bring a heartwarming romance to the stage at Zee TV’s ‘Rishton Ki Deepavali’
Aishwarya Sharma
Bigg Boss Season 17 : Shocking! Aishwarya Sharma once again loses her cool on Abishek Kumar says “You’re the person who used to sleep on the cot”