Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 11 : Kya Baat Hai! Shoaib Ibrahim reveals he wants to win the trophy for wife Dipika Kakkar says “She has participated in the show and now I want to win it for her”

MUMBAI: Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa is one of television's most loved dance reality shows.

Many celebrities have been contestants on the show. They are given a choreographer to perform with and based on the judges' points and the audience’s votes, they continue their journey or get eliminated.

The show has had nine successful seasons. The last one was a telecast from 2016 to 2017, and post that, the makers decided to scrap the show owing to low TRPs.

Earlier, they used to be telecasted on Colors, which had bought the rights from SONY TV postSeason 4.

Since Season 4 and till Season 10, the show has been telecasted on COLORS. Now, SONY Television once again has got the rights of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa and this season would be telecasted back on SONY TV this time.

The show is back on the channel after 12 years and the audience would get to see new judges and hosts for the show.

This year the show has been judged by Farah Khan, Arshad Warsi and Malaika Arora and is hosted by Gauahar Khan and Rithvik Dhanjani.

Shoaib Ibrahim is one of the confirmed contestants of the show and now in the new promo one can see how well he has performed and he got a standing aviation score from the judges.

His wife Dipika Kakkar comes on the show to surprise him and he tells everyone that she had also participated in the show way back in Season 8 but unfortunately she was eliminated at the start and hence he wants to win the trophy for her.

Well, the actor performs on Shah Rukh Khan’s song Suraj Hua Maddham and impresses the judges where Farah Khan says that he performed like a hero.

With his first performance being so good, she has a potential to go a long way.

The show is all set to begin from the 11th of November at 9 : 30 pm on Sony Television.

