Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 11 : Kya Baat Hai! Tanishaa Mukerji reveals the contestant she considers competitor says "Shoaib Ibrahim as per his popularity is a treat to me his fan following cannot be touched"

Tanisha these days is grabbing the headlines for her performance in the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa and every week she impresses the judges and the audience. Tanisha reveals that she thinks that Shoaib is a big competitor for her.
TANISHAA MUKERJI

MUMBAI : Tanishaa Mukerji is a well known actress in the entertainment business.

She has a good fan following and the fans do shower a lot of love and support on her.

She made her debut with the slasher film Sssshhh… in 2003 and had her first success with the political crime thriller film Sarkar, and its sequel Sarkar Raj in which she had a supporting role.

She is also known for a character in the movie “Neal N Nikki” where she looked so glamour’s though the movie bombed but till today she is known for her character for the movie.

The actress after a long break was then seen in the reality show “Bigg Boss Season 7” where a game was loved by the audience and she emerged as the first runner up of the show.

Currently she is making the headlines for her participation in the dance reality show “Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 11” where she is showcasing her dancing skills and every week impresses the judges and the audience.

In a recent interview she was asked about the popularity of the contestants to which the actress said “When it comes to popularity no one can match it too Shoaib Ibrahim and he is the competitor there as his fan following cannot be matched. Even Shiv is popular but when it comes to votes am sure Shoaib is way ahead then anyone in the show, but all are very hardworking and are putting their best foot forward. This format is of fifty percent judges mark and the other fifty percent is the votes of the audience”

Well, both Tanisha and Shoaib are doing well in the show and every week their dance performances impress the judges and now with the entry of the wild card contestants they have to put in more hard work and dedication.

For more news and updates on television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

