Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 11 : Kya Baat Hai! Wild card entries Manisha Rani, Dhanashree Verma, Awez Darbar, Nikhita Gandhi, Sagar Parekh and Rj Gleen Saldanha finally perform only four to get selected and two would get evicted

MUMBAI: Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa is one of television's most loved dance reality shows.

Many celebrities have been contestants on the show. They are given a choreographer to perform with and based on the judges' points and the audience’s votes; they continue their journey or get eliminated.

The show has had nine successful seasons. The last one was a telecast from 2016 to 2017, and posts that the makers decided to scrap the show owing to low TRPs.

The show is back on the channel after 12 years and the audience would get to see new judges and hosts for the show.

This year the show has been judged by Farah Khan, Arshad Warsi and Malaika Arora and is hosted by Gauahar Khan and Rithvik Dhanjani.

In the upcoming episode finally the wild card entries Manisha Rani, Dhanashree Verma, Awez Darbar, Nikhita Gandhi, Sagar Parekh and Rj Gleen Saldanha will finally enter the show and perform and would impress the judges in order to be selected for the reality show.

Malaika, Arshad and Farah will be impressed with everyone’s performance but it will be difficult for them to choose four and let go of two.

Well, among the wild card contestants the judges will choose only four contestants and the rest two will not get selected.

The competition is going to be tough and the judges are going to be in soup to who they would choose and who they would let go off.

