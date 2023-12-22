Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 11 : Sad! Tanisha Mukerjee reveals the one special person in her life dedicates her performance to him

MUMBAI: Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa is one of television's most loved dance reality shows.

Many celebrities have been contestants on the show. They are given a choreographer to perform with and based on the judges' points and the audience’s votes; they continue their journey or get eliminated.

The show has had nine successful seasons. The last one was a telecast from 2016 to 2017, and post that, the makers decided to scrap the show owing to low TRPs.

The show is back on the channel after 12 years and the audience would get to see new judges and hosts for the show.

This year the show has been judged by Farah Khan, Arshad Warsi and Malaika Arora and is hosted by Gauahar Khan and Rithvik Dhanjani.

In the upcoming episode will be a marriage special episode where all the contestants will be performing on the wedding songs and will be putting their best foot forward.

Tanisha is one of the confirmed contestants on the show and every week she is proving her caliber in the show and is giving a really good performance and she impresses the judges and audiences.

ALSO READ : Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 11 : Exclusive! This week “Teen Ka Tadka” theme on the show; guest choreographers Sanam Johar, Paul Marhal, Shweta Warrier to join the contestants to perform this week

In the upcoming episode Tanisha will dance for her father and will shoot the bond she shared with her and what a father goes through post his daughter’s marriage.

The performance will be so touching that the contestants to the judges will break down.

The actress will reveal that after losing her father only she realized how close she was to him and she too breaks down.

Well, there is no doubt that Tanisha is really a strong contestant of the show and this performance really moved the contestants and judges.

