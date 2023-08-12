Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 11 : Whoa! Shoaib Ibrahim gives a rocking performance all three judges gives a standing aviation as he performs with injuries on his toes and fingers

Shoaib Ibrahim is one of the most loved actors of television and these days he is making headlines for his participation in the reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 11 and once again he would be giving a rocking performance and would impress the judges.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Fri, 12/08/2023 - 19:00
Shoaib

MUMBAI: Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa is one of television's most loved dance reality shows.

Many celebrities have been contestants on the show. They are given a choreographer to perform with and based on the judges' points and the audience’s votes; they continue their journey or get eliminated.

The show has had nine successful seasons. The last one was a telecast from 2016 to 2017, and post that, the makers decided to scrap the show owing to low TRPs.

Earlier, they used to be telecasted on Colors, which had bought the rights from SONY TV postSeason 4.

The show is back on the channel after 12 years and the audience would get to see new judges and hosts for the show.

This year the show has been judged by Farah Khan, Arshad Warsi and Malaika Arora and is hosted by Gauahar Khan and Rithvik Dhanjani.

Shoaib Ibrahim is one of the confirmed contestants of the show and every week he goes all out to prove himself and impresses the judges and the audiences.

Now in the upcoming episode once again he would give a rocking performance and the most impressed judge would be Malaika Arora and she would stand and give her comments.

The actor will be performing after a lot of injuries as he would have hurt his ankle and broken his nails and in spite of the pain he would be performing.

Well, there is no doubt that he came across a very strong contestant and he has all the potential to reach the finale of the show.

What are your thoughts about Shoaib as a contestant?

Let us know in the comments below?

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Fri, 12/08/2023 - 19:00

