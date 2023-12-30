Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 11 : Wow! Farah Khan gifts this special thing to Shiv Thakare as he purchases a new home in Mumbai

Shiv Thakare these days is showcasing his dancing skills on the reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa and now in the upcoming Farah Khan presents him something special as he purchases a new home in Mumbai.
JHALAK DIKHHLA JAA SEASON 11

MUMBAI : Shiv Thakare was the winner of Bigg Boss Season 2 (Marathi), and fans loved the way he played the game.

Later, he entered the Bigg Boss Season 16 house as a contestant, playing the game well. He emerged as one of the strong contestants on the show.

His game was liked by the audience and he was considered one of the best players of the show. His fight with Archana and Priyanka had been a hot topic inside and outside the house.

His bond with Abdu is loved by the audience, and their friendship is quite loved and celebrated by all.

He didn’t win the trophy but definitely won many hearts. Today, his fan following has jumped to another level.

Post his stint in the Bigg Boss house, he has been offered a lot of projects and he is selecting them very wisely.

He was among the top two finalists and emerged as the first runner-up of the show.

Shiv also participated in the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13 and he was one of the finalists of the show and he aced all the stunts in the show.

These days he is making headlines for his participation in the reality show “Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa” where he is showcasing his dancing skills.

( ALSO READ : Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! Shah Rukh khan to grace the “Weekend Ka Vaar” episode to promote “Dunki”

Now in the upcoming episode finally his house got finalized and he brings the keys of his new home in Mumbai to show Farah Khan, and she has a special present for him.

She gives him a statue of lord Ganesha and blesses him with an abundance of happiness and tells him that he should be working more hard and get more projects so that he doesn’t have time to go home and get more success professionally.

Well, in one of the interviews Shiv had mentioned that the process of his new home is still on but so good to see that he finally got the keys of his house and what a way to start the new year.

For more news and updates on television and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

( ALSO READ :Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! Shah Rukh khan to grace the "Weekend Ka Vaar" episode to promote "Dunki"

           
 

