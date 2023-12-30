Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 11 : Wow! Indian Idol winners Salman Ali and Pawandeep Rajan to perform with Sreerama Chandra in the upcoming episode

MUMBAI : Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa is one of television's most loved dance reality shows.

Many celebrities have been contestants on the show. They are given a choreographer to perform with and based on the judges' points and the audience’s votes; they continue their journey or get eliminated.

The show has had nine successful seasons. The last one was a telecast from 2016 to 2017, and posts that the makers decided to scrap the show owing to low TRPs.

The show is back on the channel after 12 years and the audience would get to see new judges and hosts for the show.

This year the show has been judged by Farah Khan, Arshad Warsi and Malaika Arora and is hosted by Gauahar Khan and Rithvik Dhanjani.

In the upcoming episode the show will celebrate the New year special with the contestants and will have many fun moments on the show.

Indian Idol winner Salman Ali and Pawandeep Rajan will be gracing the show where they will be performing with Sreerama Chandra.

All the Indian Idol winners will give a rocking performance and will impress the judges and the contestants of the show.

This will be the first time that the winners will be seen together and so much talent in one frame is something you shouldn’t miss.

They will be singing the song “Bulleya” from the movie Ae Dil Hai Mushkil and all the judges will stand up and sing along with them.

Well, there is no doubt that the upcoming episode is going to be filled with a lot of entertainment and the audience is going to enjoy watching the show.

