Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 11 : Wow! Indian Idol winners Salman Ali and Pawandeep Rajan to perform with Sreerama Chandra in the upcoming episode

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 11 is one of the most loved dance reality shows on television and during New Years eve Indol winners Salman Ali and Pawandeep Rajan will be gracing the show.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Sat, 12/30/2023 - 17:55
JHALAK DIKHHLA JAA SEASON 11

MUMBAI : Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa is one of television's most loved dance reality shows.

Many celebrities have been contestants on the show. They are given a choreographer to perform with and based on the judges' points and the audience’s votes; they continue their journey or get eliminated.

The show has had nine successful seasons. The last one was a telecast from 2016 to 2017, and posts that the makers decided to scrap the show owing to low TRPs.

The show is back on the channel after 12 years and the audience would get to see new judges and hosts for the show.

This year the show has been judged by Farah Khan, Arshad Warsi and Malaika Arora and is hosted by Gauahar Khan and Rithvik Dhanjani.

In the upcoming episode the show will celebrate the New year special with the contestants and will have many fun moments on the show.

( ALSO READ : Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 11 : Exclusive! This week “Teen Ka Tadka” theme on the show; guest choreographers Sanam Johar, Paul Marhal, Shweta Warrier to join the contestants to perform this week

Indian Idol winner Salman Ali and Pawandeep Rajan will be gracing the show where they will be performing with Sreerama Chandra.

All the Indian Idol winners will give a rocking performance and will impress the judges and the contestants of the show.

This will be the first time that the winners will be seen together and so much talent in one frame is something you shouldn’t miss.

They will be singing the song “Bulleya” from the movie Ae Dil Hai Mushkil and all the judges will stand up and sing along with them.

Well, there is no doubt that the upcoming episode is going to be filled with a lot of entertainment and the audience is going to enjoy watching the show.

For more news and updates on television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

( ALSO READ : Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 11 : Exclusive! This week “Teen Ka Tadka” theme on the show; guest choreographers Sanam Johar, Paul Marhal, Shweta Warrier to join the contestants to perform this week

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 11 dance reality show Farah Khan Malaika Aroroa Arshad Warsi Sony Television Sony TV Sony LIV Aamir Ali Sangeeta Phogat Rajveer Thakur Adrija Sinha Anjali Anand Karuna Pandey Shiv Thakare Shoaib Ibrahim Sreerama Chandra Tanishaa Mukerji Urvashi Dholakia Vivek Dahiya TellyChakkar Michael Jackson Salman Ali Pawandeep Rajan
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Sat, 12/30/2023 - 17:55

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Teri Meri Doriyaann: Love! Garry falls for Sahiba, Realise all his mistakes
MUMBAI : Star Plus’ popular show ‘Teri Meri Doriyaann’ by Cockrow and Shaika Films, started on a very promising note...
Anupamaa: Big Twist! Samar’s character reserved in the show
MUMBAI : Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Anupamaa: Emotional! Baa feels guilty to keep Ansh away form Dimpy, Vanraj stands against their closeness
MUMBAI : Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
What! Richa Chadha Criticizes MakeMyTrip and Air India, Labels Them 'scamsters'
MUMBAI : In a scathing critique of X, Richa Chadha aims at online travel company MakeMyTrip and airline Air India,...
Jhanak: SAD! Anirudh upset over not being there for Jhanak in her needs
MUMBAI: Star Plus, a premier entertaining channel known to deliver extraordinary content and venture into unexplored...
Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 11 : Wow! Farah Khan gifts this special thing to Shiv Thakare as he purchases a new home in Mumbai
MUMBAI : Shiv Thakare was the winner of Bigg Boss Season 2 (Marathi), and fans loved the way he played the game.Later,...
Recent Stories
Richa Chadha
What! Richa Chadha Criticizes MakeMyTrip and Air India, Labels Them 'scamsters'
Latest Video
Related Stories
JHALAK DIKHHLA JAA SEASON 11
Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 11 : Wow! Farah Khan gifts this special thing to Shiv Thakare as he purchases a new home in Mumbai
INDIAN IDOL SEASON 14
Indian Idol Season 14 : Kya Baat Hai! Udit Narayan and Kumar Sanu take you on a nostalgic ride of the nineties
BIGG BOSS SEASON 17
Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! This is what Anurag Dobhal’s brother Atul plans to do in order to make him win the show: Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 winner Elvish Yadav joins hand with his brother
BIGG BOSS SEASON 17
Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! The entire housemate goes against Anurag Dobhal as he claims that he will only win the show
Rushad Rana
Exclusive! Raghav from Hip Hip Hurray is still remembered and youngsters of today’s generation are still watching the show: Rushad Rana
BIGG BOSS SEASON 17
Bigg Boss Season 17 : Shocking! Salman Khan exposes Abhishek Kumar’s game against Mannara and Munawar