Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 11 : Wow! Judge Farah Khan reveals something special that Jaaved Jaffrey did

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa is one of the most loved dance shows, Jaaved will be the guest on the show and now he does something special for the judges and the host of the show.
Jaaved

MUMBAI: Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa is one of television's most loved dance reality shows.

Many celebrities have been contestants on the show. They are given a choreographer to perform with and based on the judges' points and the audience’s votes; they continue their journey or get eliminated.

The show has had nine successful seasons. The last one was a telecast from 2016 to 2017, and posts that the makers decided to scrap the show owing to low TRPs.

This year, the show has been judged by Farah Khan, Arshad Warsi and Malaika Arora and is hosted by Gauahar Khan and Rithvik Dhanjani.

This week ace dancer and choreographer Jaaved Jaffrey would be gracing the show.

Farah Khan shared a video where she showed us what Jaaved has brought lunch for the cast and judges.

Where one can see Malaika is eating and enjoying her meal whereas Gauahar is releasing the food.

Earlier, we have seen how Arjun Kapoor had also sent food for the cast and crew as it was Farah Birthday and we have seen how the judges and the cast and crew bonded with each other.

Well, there is no doubt that this season all the contestants are really talented and it’s becoming difficult for the judges and the audiences to judge the show.

For more news and updates from television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

